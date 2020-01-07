Study: Instagram inspires millennials to travel

Loading...

When social media and the mobile phone merged into that portable unit that we call the smartphone (or iPhone for Apple enthusiasts), the idea of ​​taking selfies on vacation was seen as an advantage for those traveling to unknown destinations. According to a worldwide study by InterContinental ICons Research Study, social media is now becoming more of an attraction in the travel industry, a trend that is predicted to last for a while.

Millennial consumer choices

Travel smarter

The research shows that social media, especially Instagram, are the means of choice to decide where tourists want to go. Millennials are more activated by what is shown on the platform as an incentive to see the world, making social media more influential than the travel brochures and websites from the past.

In addition, most respondents in that age group stated that social media is not a distraction from travel, but an addition to the experience. The option fits well with experience as the driving force behind the overall millennial consumer choices of today. It is also a choice that is at odds with the more materialistic options that their boomer and Gen-X predecessors prefer.

Meaningful experience

Although almost everyone indicated that they wanted to travel at least once this year, nearly 40 percent of the survey participants wanted to make more efforts to use social media for future trips.

More than half of them said that taking those photos via selfie contributed to the sentimentality of the travel experience, making the journey more meaningful to them. But a greater incentive seemed to be that such online images improved their reputation as carefree and attractive life.

Eiffel tower overexposed

More than 77 percent of respondents said they wanted to take a selfie at the world’s most popular tourist locations. These attractions include the Eiffel Tower, a top choice that is common among respondents of all generations. The Paris monument was also mentioned by iCon as the world’s most over-exposed tourist attraction on Instagram.

