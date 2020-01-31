Study finds “potentially significant declines” in ACT scores from Wisconsin

<noscript><iframe class="snow-iframe" src="https://uw-media.jsonline.com/embed/video/4619493002?sitelabel=reimagine&placement=snow-automatedvideoplayer&keywords=educational-testing%2Csuccess%2Csatisfaction%2Coverall-positive%2Ceducation%2Cact&simpleTarget=custom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive&simpleExclusion=custom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive&pagetype=story&cst=news%2Feducation&ssts=news%2Feducation&series=" name="snow-player/4619493002" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" style="background-image: url(https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/2020/01/30/USAT/8c7739a7-b380-41b1-aa61-11a9ae40a6b2-16X9.png?width=400&height=225&fit=crop)"></noscript> CLOSE TO

Fewer than half of Wisconsin high school juniors are considered college-ready in core subjects, based on the final round of ACT test results, according to a new analysis released Friday by the non-partisan Wisconsin Policy Forum.

And the percentage of students who achieved that benchmark has fallen in every subject except one since the state began demanding the 2014-15 school year, it said.

According to the report, approximately 48.7% of students who did the ACT last year were considered college-ready in English, compared to 54% in the 2014-15 school year. Math fell from 36.2% to 29.2%; and science from 31.7% to 31%, after a peak three years earlier.

Reading was the only area where students showed a profit, rising slightly from 34.4% to 35.8%.

In general, the average composition of Wisconsin remained relatively flat during the four years and fell slightly to 19.6 points out of the maximum 36 for the 2018-19 school year.

And although students from Wisconsin outperformed those in most states that require the test, the Forum masks the overall score of “gaping differences, especially based on race,” and “potentially significant declines” in content areas that can hinder students. ” success at the university and in the workplace.

“Some of the fastest-growing professions require college degrees,” said Betsy Mueller, a researcher at the Forum and lead author on the paper. “It is important that students can study and be successful so that they have access to those jobs.”

The analysis was based on data from the state department of public instruction.

DPI spokesperson Chris Bucher acknowledged the Forum’s findings on Friday, but said the rest of the country also saw declines in English and mathematics and that Wisconsin was blocking the downward trend in reading.

Yet he said, “We know that more needs to be done.”

He said the agency has numerous resources aimed at increasing school readiness and career readiness, including early warning systems that measure student willingness and the likelihood of leaving high school.

“We want to ensure that all students go where they want to go in life. And we have built many tools to help schools identify students who need additional services,” he said.

As with other standardized tests – including the Wisconsin Forward Exam and the National Assessment of Educational Progress, also called the country’s report – the ACT data show significant differences between students along racial, ethnic and socio-economic lines.

The biggest gap was in the English part of the exam, which tests students’ knowledge about grammar and other writing conventions. Only 13.3% of black students met the benchmark, compared to 57% of their white colleagues. Among economically disadvantaged students, 26.8% were ready for the university, compared to 60.8% of the more prosperous students. Among Spanish students, 27.2% met the benchmark, an increase of almost a full percentage point compared to the previous year.

Additional findings:

In mathematics, the percentage of students who reached the benchmark in each racial and ethnic group of the previous year decreased. Only 3.9% of black students met the standard, compared to 35% of white students and 33.8% of Asian students.

In reading, white, Asian and Spanish students improved. Again, the biggest gap was between white and black students, 42% versus 8.7%.

The ACT is one of two important tests, along with the SAT, accepted by colleges as part of their admission processes, but a growing number of colleges have dropped the tests as a requirement. Wisconsin has required the test for all juniors since the 2014-15 school year. The analysis only includes the results of those juniors, not seniors and graduates who voluntarily take the test.

The results belong to a number of key indicators included in the School’s Data Tool from the Forum, which – like DPI’s much larger WiseDash portal – enables users to analyze key metrics related to academic performance, funding and more from schools.

Research suggests that students who are sufficiently prepared for the university are more likely to graduate and are less inclined to take corrective courses that increase the costs of the university.

The ACT sets readiness benchmarks in each of the four subject areas: scores of 18 in the English section, 22 in mathematics, 22 in reading and 23 in science. Achieving the benchmark, it says, suggests that a student has a 50% chance of achieving a B or higher in a related university class and a 75% chance of achieving a C or higher.

