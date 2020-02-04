Study: consumers try vegetable meat because they are curious

Dive overview:

The main reason why consumers have decided to eat plant-based alternatives to meat is because they like to try new foods, according to a study by the International Food Information Council. In the survey done last month with 1,000 interviews with American adults, 41% gave this response, while 30% said they were curious after hearing a lot about them, 27% said they were trying to eat less meat, and 27% thought it was better for the environment.

Almost half of the respondents said they had tried a vegetable-based alternative to meat. They gave different reasons why they enjoyed it, but the top three were the taste (53%), the meaty texture (35%) and the fact that it tasted like meat (34%). Four out of ten said there was nothing they didn’t like about the vegetable alternative, and 31% said they thought the texture was not comparable to meat.

When comparing Nutrition Facts labels, 45% of respondents felt that vegetable alternative protein was healthier than animal meat, while 25% believed the vegetable alternative was unhealthy.

Dive Insight:

As the vegetable protein market grows, more consumers try alternatives. The more companies know why consumers are willing to switch to vegetable, the easier it is to get more shoppers.

Consumers were not only concerned about the environment or health, but were particularly interested in eating vegetable meat because it is something new and they are curious. That curiosity can predict well for companies that can deliver results as soon as consumers taste the products.

As vegetable protein boards become more crowded, more companies are likely to have to focus on drawing attention to their products and then delivering taste and texture as soon as they try. That will be a challenge because more companies are launching new products and acquiring alternative protein brands. And growth is not expected to slow. Investment firm UBS projects that the market for vegetable proteins and meat alternatives will increase from $ 4.6 billion in 2018 to $ 85 billion in 2030.

From alternative burgers to faux chicken nuggets, vegetable giants such as Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods compete for market share with more traditional companies such as Nestlé, Tyson Foods and Conagra. Some competitors attack each other to get ahead in the areas where consumers enjoy their products the most. Pat Brown, CEO of Impossible Foods, told Food Dive last year that competitors’ products “tend to suck,” although others in space have refused to attack and say their real competition is the meat industry.

The consumers surveyed also largely believe that plant-based alternatives are healthier than meat. And although the meat industry had long begged consumers to look at the relatively long list of ingredients on plant products, 45% of consumers who responded to this survey looked at the Nutrition Facts label and confirmed their health beliefs about vegetable meat. This is not the first survey that comes to that conclusion. A recent survey from DuPont Nutrition & Health found that 52% of American consumers eat more plant-based food because it makes them healthier.

But not all dietitians agree that vegetable alternatives are healthier than meat, and say that the amounts of sodium and saturated fat in vegetable burgers can be about the same as those of beef. As brands compete for shelf space, emphasizing health benefits and nutritional profile can be useful to attract consumer attention. A Kerry White Paper showed that taste, nutritional profile, clean-label ingredients and protein content are barriers that continue to pose a challenge to plant producers who are looking for wider acceptance of their products.

The survey also provided instructions for vegetable meat suppliers to allow 51% of consumers who have not yet tasted their products to try. About a third of those who did not try the products (31%) said they thought the meat alternatives would not taste good. A fifth had no specific reason, while the long ingredient list prevented only 13% from trying them.

In general, this room appears to be primarily for continued growth, as consumers insist on both healthier and more sustainable diets. According to The Good Food Institute in 2018 alone, $ 673 million was invested in vegetable meat, egg and dairy companies. As more money enters the room, it would be about making plant proteins stand out in stores for curious consumers and investing in R&D, so that the nutritional profile, flavor and texture outperform competition could be an investment for the future .