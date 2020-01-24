President Donald J. Trump and radio commentator Rush Limbaugh go for a walk together on Friday, April 19, 2019, after their round of golf at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Official White House photo by Joyce N. Boghosian)

By DAVID BAUDER AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) – For many Americans, assessing the questions raised during President Donald Trump’s impeachment has a lot to do with where they get their news from.

A study released on Friday by the Pew Research Center highlighted these tendencies and the growing Republican suspicion of media sources during the Trump administration.

About two-thirds of the Republicans who received their news exclusively from outlets with a predominantly conservative audience such as Fox News, Breitbart, or Rush Limbaugh’s radio broadcast said the respondents in November that they had deprived Trump of Ukraine’s help to implement a US policy to reduce the rate to advance corruption. Pew said.

About 10% of these Republicans said Trump did it to support his re-election campaign – the heart of Parliament’s impeachment process against the president.

But the gap between these views is narrowing among Republicans with a more diverse media diet. And Republicans who avoided media with right-wing audiences were more likely to say that Trump was acting for his own political advantage (34% to 21%), although 43% said they weren’t sure why he did it, Pew said.

Democrats who said they got news from outlets that target liberals (MSNBC, NPR or The New York Times) or a mixed audience (ABC and CBS News, USA Today) said overwhelmingly that Trump was acting in their own interests, said Pew.

The only place where there was more insecurity was Democrats who avoided outlets, which turned primarily to the left, although 49% of those polled still believed Trump would help himself.

Similarly, those who pursued conservative media policies were more likely to believe the misrepresentation that former Vice President Joe Biden demanded that a Ukrainian prosecutor be removed to protect his son from investigation.

On the path to the 2020 campaign, Pew is launching an Election News Pathways project to help Americans understand the relationship between news consumption habits and political perceptions and beliefs.

“We see the correlation between media nutrition and what people hear, see and think in terms of perception of motivation to act,” said Amy Mitchell, director of journalism research at Pew.

When examining general attitudes towards the news media, Pew found that the Republicans had become more alienated from many established news sources than in a similar study from 2014. Democrats’ confidence in the media was more stable and has increased in some cases.

Three-quarters of conservative Republicans say they trust Fox News, and two-thirds distrust CNN, Pew found. The numbers vary widely between Liberal Democrats, where 70% say they trust CNN and 77% don’t trust what they see on Fox.

Pew noted that Republican distrust of CNN, the New York Times, and the Washington Post has “increased significantly” since their 2014 study. These points of sale were frequently attacked by Trump.

The Pew poll didn’t specifically ask how Trump’s attacks on the media affected their attitudes. But his past polls have shown that no investigated factor influences media attitudes more than political party identification, and among Republicans, Trump’s supporters have even greater hostility to journalists, Mitchell said.

About one in five Republicans and Democrats claims to receive only news from sources that they believe reflect their political beliefs, Pew said.

But there is some overlap and maybe also signs that common ground can be achieved. Pew found that about a quarter of the Democrats said they received news from Fox, while a quarter of the Republicans did so on CNN.

Pew spoke to more than 12,000 Americans last October and November, all of whom took part in the organization’s regular online survey, which was selected based on a national random sample. The error rate is plus or minus 1.4 percentage points.