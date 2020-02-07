Study: climate change kills bumblebees

The winters are getting warmer, the oceans are rising and now the bumblebees are dying. This comes from a study of the effects of climate change on one of the most efficient pollinators in the world, CBS News reported.

In a study published in Science on 66 species of bumblebee in North America and Europe, researchers from the University of Ottawa found that rising temperatures and rainfall also increase the risk of extinction of the species. According to the researchers, the probability that a bumblebee population survives in a single place has decreased by an average of 30% within a human generation.

Peter Soroye, one of the study’s authors, tweeted about the study and said, “In 25 years, the likelihood of finding a species of bee has decreased by an average of 46% in North America and 17% in Europe.”

The team also found that climate change affects the likelihood that bees will colonize new areas. They found that the largest decline in the bumblebee population was in places where “climate change was pushing species beyond what they had to tolerate before,” CBS News reported.

The decline in bumblebee populations could also pose problems for agriculture, CBS News reported. Bumblebees are vital to the world’s ecosystem and are known for pollinating wildflowers and “nightshade” products such as tomatoes, eggplants, peppers and blueberries.

“We have seen many places where things are going badly, but we have also seen some ‘bright spots’ where things are going well despite climate change,” tweeted Soroye. Perhaps we can learn lessons that could be used to stop declines elsewhere. “

