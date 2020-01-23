Study: Beneo sweetener supports weight loss in obese adults

Dive overview:

Researchers from the United Kingdom, Singapore and the Beneo Institute discovered that Beneo’s slow release and glycemic sweetener Palatinose resulted in additional loss of body weight and fat in overweight and obese adults when it replaced sugar in a low-calorie diet for weight loss. The study was published last October in the journal Nutrients.

Fifty overweight and obese adults ate 40 grams of Palatinose or regular sugar in four meals a day over a 12-week period in the randomized and controlled intervention study, researchers said. Weight changes, body composition and energy metabolism were evaluated at the start of the study and every four weeks.

While both groups lost weight during the 12 weeks, those taking Palatinose lost about two pounds more, the study noted. They also lost around 2% fat mass and gained fat-free mass. Researchers said that these changes were related to both eating fewer calories and the higher fat burning rate achieved by palatinose.

Dive Insight:

This is the first time researchers in one study could demonstrate the benefits of a long-term ingredient – body weight and fat loss – and short-term benefits – such as higher fat burning and lower energy intake – in the same study, according to a release from the Beneo Institute . This could mean that more manufacturers may be interested in using this sweetener, but additional studies may first be needed.

Anke Sentko, vice president of regulatory affairs and food communication for the German ingredient company, said in the release that the study shows that Palatinose “drives metabolism to fat burning.” As more than 670 million adults worldwide are considered obese, she called the study an important step in addition to counting calories and looking at what people can consume to achieve their weight loss goals.

Although the research results appear to be reliable, 50 participants are not a large study group – plus the credibility factor can be affected by the presence of two scientists from the Beneo institute in the research team. More studies are likely to be needed for this sweetener to see widespread use for weight loss. But if the ingredient can do what the study claims, Palatinose might intrigue manufacturers who want to include both a sweetener and functional carbohydrates in their products.

Beneo describes Palatinose as a natural “smart carbohydrate” made from sucrose that comes from sugar beets. The company sells the ingredient as vegan, kosher, halal and non-GMO, and says it has a mild, natural sweetness without an aftertaste. Beneo also says Palatinose can replace sucrose on a 1: 1 basis and can be combined with other sweeteners for a customized sweetness profile. The ingredient has applications in beverages, pastries, breakfast cereals, dairy products, confectionery and frozen desserts.

Because consumers have turned away from sugar, more manufacturers have started looking for natural substitutes and sweeteners for reformulations. That gives Palatinose a chance to fill a void where many sweeteners have found no success. An Innova Market Insights survey last year, however, found that three out of five American consumers would rather reduce their sugar intake than replace it with artificial sweeteners, so there are still market challenges.

If Palatinose can deliver as advertised, food and beverage producers may be interested in exploring the options as a functional carbohydrate and non-sucrose sweetener. More and more consumers are looking for foods and drinks that can help them lose weight. A recent report found that 37% of consumers use food as a functional tool to achieve their health goals, including weight loss, so related label claims can increase the appeal of a product.

But this sweetener is not the only ingredient that offers weight loss. Other studies have shown that ingredients such as nuts, soy protein and even coffee beans can help with weight loss. Finding a way to confirm the results of this latest study and then use it in products can be a smart strategy for manufacturers – and a way to respond to the trend towards healthier and more functional ingredients.