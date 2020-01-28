Study: Adobe among the top employers in the main region

Mike Scott, Senior Director, Enterprise Support & Ottawa Site Leader at Adobe. December 6, 2019.

Errol McGihon / Postmedia

In the middle of a dull and gloomy winter in Ottawa, nobody wants to walk into an office space without liveliness and joy.

And this is something Adobe Systems Canada Inc. is well aware of it.

After embracing employee feedback in 2017, the company has redesigned its office in Ottawa, making it a space that is both modern and comfortable.

Some functions include sit-stand workstations, collaborative workspaces, private meeting rooms, informal break rooms and an employee lounge complete with music, video games, pool table, table football and table hockey. There is also an assortment of drinks for special events and a Starbucks on site.

Mike Scott, Senior Director, Enterprise Support & Ottawa Site Leader at Adobe. December 6, 2019]

Errol McGihon /

Post media

“Having a vibrant and colorful space helps boost creativity, and it also promotes a more pleasant working environment,” said Mike Scott, a senior director at Adobe. “Our staff lounge is another bright space where people come to relax, maybe play some video games, play pool or even have a drink.”

The new office is just one of the reasons why Adobe was recently recognized as one of the top employers in Ottawa, according to a study completed for Postmedia.

The study identifies top employers in the National Capital Region. It is part of Canada’s Top 100 Employers project managed by Mediacorp Canada Inc. that recognizes employers with exceptional human resources programs.

Adobe also offers employees generous maternity and parental leave. Offering 100 percent of the salary for up to 26 weeks, as well as an adoption grant up to $ 25,000 for adoptive parents.

“We see our employees as our most valuable assets. Above all, it is important that they feel supported at great moments, “Scott said. “As a father of four – I can certainly relate to how precious those early days are.”

Meghan Reid, a psychologist at Canada Career Counseling, said that companies that offer generous maternity or parental leave are often good at retaining talent.

“It’s important,” she said. “Many people in our society want to have children and have a source of income and a sense of purpose, and that leave is important to be able to balance these two aspects of life.”

She said that this can be especially important for women in the workplace.

“It can stop them, people have assumptions once you are a mother,” she said. “When an employer deals effectively with leave and understands that this is only part of life … I think that is good for the employer.”

Being recognized as a top employer in Ottawa was a great honor for the company, Scott said.

Mike Scott, Senior Director, Enterprise Support & Ottawa Site Leader at Adobe. December 6, 2019.

Errol McGihon /

Post media

“Our team is diverse and talented, ranging from customer service to engineering, from sales activities to marketing and everything in between,” he said. “We strive to provide a collaborative and creative environment to make coming into the office fun and productive.”

In 2019, 80 percent of Ottawa Adobe staff participated in local volunteer activities, Scott said.

“This is just an example of how we lead the entire company,” he said.

Adobe Systems Canada Inc. is a developer of leading graphic, desktop publishing and enterprise application software. There are 321 employees in Canada and more than 22,000 worldwide.

Founded in San Jose in 1982, the company expanded to Ottawa in 2002 with the acquisition of Accelio. The fiscal revenue for 2018 was $ 9.03 billion USD.