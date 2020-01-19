Students use their artistic skills to raise money

NEW BERN, NC (WNCT) Teachers across the country are fighting for better pay and funding for their schools and classrooms.

9 On Your Side has examined how external fundraisers make a difference in Craven County.

Students at 20 different schools in the district use their artistic skills to raise money for their classrooms with a blank card and lots of creativity. They sell Valentine’s Day greetings.

Teachers want the best for their students.

“I want to give them every opportunity every other student in every other county has,” said Erin Strohschein, Craven County art teacher.

Like many teachers, Strohschein sometimes spends their own money to help students succeed.

How much … she says it’s probably more than her husband would like to know.

The schools in Craven County are working with the Craven Arts Council on the Valentine Card Sale.

The aim is to collect money to finance additional art supplies and to relieve the teachers financially.

“It started because the budget was cut and the art teachers had no budget and no material,” said Strohschein.

By the end of February, more than a thousand tickets were on display in the gallery in New Bern.

“We want teachers to know that they have the support of the community and are giving them a little bit of financial support so they can really get the kids excited about all kinds of art,” said Jonathan Burger, Craven Arts Council & Gallery Inc.

Tickets cost $ 3.50. These cards generate more than $ 100 for every art teacher in the county.

“So the money comes into your hand because you can use it all year round if you don’t even spend our budgetary situation,” said Strohschein.

Strohschein hopes that the community will see this as more than a donation. It is an investment in Craven County’s future.

“These kids are talented and the community may not always see it. They may only see the negative aspects, and I think they are spreading their skills to do something positive, ”said Strohschein

More information can be found here