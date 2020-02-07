Students, teachers evaluated after school hazmat situation

Mid-Friday, there was an incident with hazardous substances at the Silver Lake Regional High School, Wicked Local / Kingston reported. The headmaster reported to parents and caregivers Friday morning that shortly after 10 a staff member at the school reported feeling sick and a strong odor from a classroom. Principal Michaela Gill said in a message that Kingston police and fire brigade were immediately notified of an investigation to determine the source of the odor. Students and staff had to stay in place in the classrooms so that the fire brigade could conduct an investigation and the situation could judge. The Kingsston firefighters advised no evacuation, but some classrooms were moved to the school auditorium. Every student who felt nauseous was evaluated by medical staff. Gill said the school is working with police and fire brigade officers to monitor the situation and provide updates as quickly as possible.

An incident involving hazardous materials was going on at Silver Lake Regional High School mid-day, Wicked Local / Kingston reported.

The State Fire Marshal’s office said that after the incident, more than 30 people were being transported to local hospitals.

The school director reported to parents and caregivers on Friday morning that shortly after 10 am a school employee reported nausea and a strong odor from a classroom.

Head Michaela Gill said in a report that the police and fire brigade of Kingston were immediately notified and that they started an investigation to determine the source of the odor.

Students and staff were instructed to stay in place in the classroom so that the fire brigade could conduct an investigation and assess the situation.

The Kingston fire department did not recommend evacuation, but some classrooms were moved to the school auditorium.

Out of caution, every student who felt nauseous was assessed by medical staff. Gill said the school is working with police and fire brigade officers to monitor the situation and provide updates as quickly as possible.

.