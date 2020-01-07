Loading...

Students show up to give a special gift to the concierge

Updated: 7:28 AM EST Jan 7, 2020

UPDATE: Unfortunately, Coelho was forced to donate the boots after someone questioned the ethics of the gift on the Everything Attleboro website, the Sun Chronicle reported.

VIDEO: It all started when a student asked the Attleboro High caretaker what he wanted for Christmas.

The students showed up to buy concierge Tony Coelho’s new pair of boots.

Student Jack Sweeney says that if everyone has done something to help the people who most deserve it, they can make a big difference.

UPDATE: Unfortunately, Coelho was forced to donate the boots after someone questioned the ethics of the gift on the Everything Attleboro website, the Sun Chronicle reported.

