Students Obtain Veterinary Medicine Certifications at Pathways (PHOTOS)

Loading...

(Natrona County School District)

CASPER, Wyo. – The Pathways Innovation Center offers students of their veterinary / agrifood science program the chance to win the "Certification of veterinary medical applications".

14 high school students from the Natrona County School District have obtained such certification in the past two years:

Academic year 2017-18 Esmeralda Cortez Erin Wnuk Hope Madden Carissa Jacobsen

Academic year 2018-19 Torena Pike Riley Kennedy Cole maser Annette Pasley Carlice Cutright Kaitlyn Snyder Cheradyn Kettley Brooklyn wistisen Hadlee hollinger Kyle Blaney



"Students in Pathways' veterinary science program work their way through simulated case studies starting with a real animal and physical exam," says Natrona County School District. "Students are given false symptoms to access them, and then they work to determine the affected body system (s)."

The article continues below …

(Natrona County School District)

"An in-depth study of the body system includes analyzing the illnesses associated with the symptoms, identifying the tests needed to check the illness, and then determining the medications needed to treat the illness. In conclusion, the students then make a formal diagnosis of the animal and develop a fictitious treatment plan and a billing statement which they review with the client. "

Students can obtain their certifications by performing tests using an online platform called "iCEV". This platform "provides a curriculum for the CTE (Career and Technical Edcuation) fields and it serves as a platform for many industry certifications, including certification pathways for medical applications veterinarians. "

"Elanco is the specific industrial partner that developed the tests that Pathways students undertake to obtain certifications," adds NCSD.

Wendy Pollock, a veterinary and agri-food science teacher at Pathways, says that certifications can benefit students when they are looking for work or studying.

"The certifications tell our business and industrial partners that our students are dedicated to acquiring the knowledge and skills necessary to succeed in the field of study of their choice," says Pollock. "Students can show potential employers that they know the industry and are ready to work."

"In addition, many students are pursuing careers in the veterinary field and these certifications have given them a head start in gaining the knowledge they need to graduate at the post-secondary level." I am extremely proud of all the students for working hard and obtaining their certifications. "

(Natrona County School District)