Students make a presentation at the Marcus Center

CLOSE Buy a photo

The 36th annual celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday featured speeches from Milwaukee students inspired by King’s “Plan for Your Life”. Here, Abigail Cashman of Golda Meir School delivers her winning speech on January 19, 2020 at the Marcus Center for Performing Arts. (Photo: Michael Sears / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

More than 50 years ago, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. asked a group of undergraduate high school students in Philadelphia what their life plan would be. His message was that their lives are important.

The question King asked in 1967 is something that students in the Milwaukee area are answering today. It was the theme of the celebration of Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday that took place on Sunday at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts.

The ceremony showcased the writing, speaking and artistic talents of the Milwaukee students who were inspired by King and the message he conveyed to these Philadelphia students: “Your life has meaning.”

Second-year students Chriscyris Gil Midence explained how she could one day become an FBI agent. Samawia Akhter, junior from Salam School, shared how her teachers showed her life could have meaning and encouraged others to believe the same.

Anthony Smith, Director of Community Engagement and Inclusion at the Marcus Center, said that reminding children that their lives are important is particularly important in today’s world.

Autoplay

Poster thumbnails

Show captions

Last slide Next slide

“Because of all the different ailments that are happening in the community right now, we want children to remember that their lives have meaning,” said Smith. “Whatever others say, others and the situations in which they are involved, there is always hope.”

Local leaders, elected officials and members of the National Democratic Convention Committee were at the celebration with students and families from schools in the Milwaukee area.

“I have the honor of being able to attend this event every year, and I think it is important for us as a community, nation and even in the world to remember the importance and to project the importance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and that his life was about to understand his teachings, “said Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett.

Participation was open to students beyond Milwaukee public schools for the first time since the start of the celebration of Milwaukee Martin Luther King Jr. in 1984.

“We were able to extend it to the Wauwatosa school district to participate, as well as to the West Bend school district, and next year we will be able to extend it to even more school districts,” said Smith. “We want to be known as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s biggest event in the Midwest.”

Dozens of students had their work recognized, which was not an easy task.

“I was very, very worried. I had no idea what I was going to do,” said Matthew Dawursk, third grader from Golda Meir School.

Dawursk spoke about the importance of Jesus and the Boy Scouts in his life and the importance he has for his family. And his writing paid off when he got third place in the competition.

“Dad called me and said I had a surprise, and then he said,” You got third place in the competition, “and I was shocked,” said Dawursk. “And then a few days later, my friend Zakaira told me that she was second, and I was also very happy for her.”

Here is what other students have said about King in their early essays.

Nayeli Batista Sanchez, third year, Honey Creek

“Dr. King said we should all have a plan. First, I want to go to college and be a lawyer. I feel like I would be a good lawyer because I like to make things right and I ‘would like to change certain laws. ”

Iesha Sawyer-Green, fourth and fifth year, Samuel Clemens school

“We will use our hands to resuscitate ourselves, instead of holding people back because someone says they are not the right skin color. We will use our affirmative voices to tell people that they have value and meaning, instead of using passive behavior to sit back and let people be bullied because someone else says they don’t fit in. We won’t use our bricks to build walls to keep people out. We will build each other because we all belong and have a place in this world. ”

Olivia Lane-Lawrence, sixth grade, Hartford University School

“I thought I was not special and had no meaning, but his 1967 Blueprint speech made me realize all the little things that make me meaningful … he taught me not to worry about what others think and be just me. ”

Naama Meadows, seventh year, Bader Hillel Academy

“‘What’s the plan of your life’, a speech by Dr. Martin King. Jr., inspired me to be the best I can be. It encouraged me to believe in myself, to be someone and to strive to support others. people’s dreams too. ”

Ilhan Mohamed, tenth grade, Salam school

“Like Dr. King, step by step, we can take steps to improve the shortcomings of society in order to reduce racial prejudice and create precise perceptions of each other. Racism has not been completely erased, but it has diminished because of Dr.. King’s beliefs and ideas, such as the abolition of segregation of different races, which has benefited many lives. We must continue his legacy by radically spreading his beliefs, not only for show our support, but also our desire to create change. ”

Khaled Mahamed, twelfth grade, Salam School

“We are the future generation, and we can do whatever we want, but to put our lives into action, we need to be determined … We need to know our self-esteem and the importance of our lives and that they matter all of them. MLK never backed down from what was right. It opened the way for us, the next generation, to continue our legacy and fight for the essentials. ”

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Sentinel Journal at jsonline.com/deal.



Read or share this story: https://www.jsonline.com/story/news/local/milwaukee/2020/01/19/milwaukee-mlk-celebration-students-give-presentation-marcus-center/4518514002/