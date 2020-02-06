Students from Washington come together to bring back the beloved therapy dogs from the school

SNOHOMISH, Wash. (KCPQ) – Two beloved therapy dogs who have been removed from Snohomish High School will return to class, but it did not come without a fight from students taking a position.

Sage is a therapy dog ​​and a regular customer in high school. He even has his own staff ID card, but the golden retriever is absent after the Snohomish School District has removed him and another dog named Winston from the classroom.

Junior Hamoody Smith said that Sage is keeping him calm.

“As a person suffering from anxiety, depression and PTSD, that comfort of animals is urgently needed,” said Smith.

According to the school district, animals on campus must comply with management policies that require up-to-date vaccinations, be trained, registered and on a lead. Sage and Winston did not check all the boxes and were removed from school about a week and a half ago.

Smith and his fellow students took matters into their own hands by starting an online petition to bring Sage and Winston back. From Tuesday afternoon it has more than 1,400 signatures. The group also sent messages to the school principal and the district superintendent.

“We stood up for what we believe, but also stand up for ourselves and the other students in creating an atmosphere of peace and relaxation that the dogs offer,” said Smith.

In the end it all paid off. The district found the dogs on Tuesday afternoon in accordance with management policy and said the dogs will return on Friday.

“It’s great to see how well we got together and what is possible if we all work together towards a common goal,” said Smith.

