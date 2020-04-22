Students from quake-harmed West Lake STEM Junior Superior to be relocated

SALT LAKE Town — Learners and college who ended up displaced after a 5.7 magnitude earthquake on March 18 appreciably destroyed West Lake STEM Junior Higher in West Valley Town will be relocated to an elementary school in Taylorsville for up to two years.

The college district designs to have Westbrook Elementary University, 3451 W. 6200 South, prepared to occupy by fall. The Granite School District Board of Instruction voted late previous 12 months to near the elementary university successful at the conclusion of this educational yr. Westbrook Elementary was advised for closure as the school district has labored to stay clear of school boundaries that straddle Bangerter Freeway.

Normally, elementary colleges provide college breakfast and lunch in multipurpose rooms that also serve as gymnasiums. Because the junior higher has gymnasium courses throughout the day, it wants complete-time use of that room. The district will also make showering facilities.

The faculty district designs to position a huge modular setting up at the school to provide as a eating corridor that can provide up to 450 pupils at a time, said Don Adams, assistant superintendent of assistance products and services.

“We’re also securing a short-term structure that is about 200 ft prolonged, 50 ft wide divided up into 12 classrooms, a few of restrooms, hallways, etcetera.,” he said.

Adams mentioned district officers opted not to deliver in 12 unique relocatable classroom properties to the web site.

“We have been capable to secure an all-in-one building and so it will come to feel additional like a contiguous hallway of a university,” Adams said.

In a letter to mother and father, West Lake Junior Superior Principal Tyler Howe wrote that he was “thrilled” the shift to the Westbrook campus will hold the whole school together on a person internet site.

“I am confident we will be able to retain our thorough junior superior and STEM faculty experience like audio, sports, arts, extracurricular actions and all the applications we have liked at West Lake STEM,” he wrote.

Some sports activities could need to have to be played at Bennion Junior Large and doing arts concert events or other performances may perhaps require to change to Granger Large Faculty whilst West Lake students temporarily go to Westbrook.

The district’s insurance provider will shell out for the temporary structures. Operate is ongoing to determine if West Lake Junior High, found at 3450 W. 3400 South, can be salvaged as a result of renovations or if the seismic injury is so intense that it ought to be rebuilt, Adams mentioned.

Other than for college students who attend West Lake on allow, the college district will bus students to the junior substantial. Students who attend the college on allow will have to notify the college by May 1 of their plans to proceed to go to West Lake or go in other places.