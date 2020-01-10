Students from Canadian universities, families among victims of aircraft accidents in Iran paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Loading...

Many of the victims were from Edmonton. Others were a couple from North Vancouver, professionals from the Toronto area and a family of three from Ajax, Ont. The CIBC bank said that Evin Arsalani, her husband Hiva and their one-year-old child all died in the crash.

More than a dozen students from Canadian universities as well as professors and alumni were confirmed among the crash victims.

President of the University of Alberta, David Turpin, said several students from the school were on the plane.

“This is a devastating loss to the University of Alberta,” he said. “Ours is a closely connected community and we mourn with everyone who has been affected by this terrible loss.”

Payman Paseyan, a member of the Iranian-Canadian community in Edmonton, said his friend Pedram Mousavi died along with his wife Mojgan Daneshmand and their daughters Daria Mousavi and Dorina Mousavi. The parents were technical professors at the University of Alberta.

“They had two young girls with them. I can’t imagine what went through their mind, “Paseyan said.

Hossein Saghlitooin, who was awarded a PhD by Mousavi, said he had known the family for about six years.

“I cried out my eyes. I am not an emotional person, but I know them so well, “he said. “It wasn’t just that I worked with them or that he was my boss, he was a friend. He was like a father to me.”

Several other Canadian schools went through the heartbreaking task on Wednesday to determine if one of their students was on board the aircraft.

The University of Toronto confirmed that six of its students appeared on the passenger manifest, while the University of Windsor said that at least five names on the list were members of the student or research community.

Western University, Carleton, York, Waterloo, University of Guelph, University of British Columbia, Langara College in Vancouver, University of Manitoba, Dalhousie University in Halifax and Montreal Concordia University and Ecole de Technologie Superior all confirmed students, alumni or faculty were among the kill.

The Boeing 737-800 was en route to the capital of Ukraine when it collapsed.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said the plane transported 63 Canadians, 82 Iranians, 11 Ukrainian passengers and crew, 10 Sweden, four Afghans, three Germans and three British. However, the last number of Canadians could change as more information becomes available about those with dual nationality, said French Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne.

Trudeau promised that the crash would be thoroughly investigated and added that Champagne would speak to the Iranian foreign minister.

Both Trudeau and Transport Minister Marc Garneau said it was too early to speculate about the cause of the crash. Garneau said that satellite data seemed to show that the plane is taking off normally, but it is clear that something “very unusual” happened shortly afterwards.

“We cannot speculate at the moment, there are a number of options and we will have to wait to get more information,” Garneau said.

While university students occupied a prominent place on the passenger list of the aircraft, those killed came from all walks of life.

They include a dentist who is in Aurora, Ont. Worked, and her daughter, an employee of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation and a high school student.

Northern Secondary School in Toronto held a moment of silence after the announcement that class 10 student Maya Zibaie was one of the people on board.

Some on the plane were newlyweds who returned from their marriage.

They include Siavash Ghafouri-Azar and Sara Mamani, residents of Montreal and graduates of the mechanical engineering program at Concordia University.

Gounash Pirniya, a close friend, said the couple had just married in Iran and had recently bought a house together.

“They were successful, kind, honest, and hard-working people,” said Pirniya. “They enjoyed their lives as Canadian citizens.”

Fareed Arasteh, who was studying biology at Carleton University in Ottawa, was also married just on Sunday, a family member confirmed.

Shayesteh Majdnia, a former president of the Edmonton Iranian Heritage Society, said she was good friends with Shekoufeh Choupannejad, a gynecologist who died with her two daughters, Saba Saadat and Sara Saadat.

Majdnia said that she had spoken with Choupannejad’s husband, who is still in Iran, for confirmation.

“She was the nicest person I have ever met,” said Majdnia, speaking about Choupannejad.

Several victims were on their way home to British Columbia, including a couple from North Vancouver in the mid-1950s.

Firouzeh Madani and Naser Pourshaban were both award-winning doctors in Iran, their niece Sara Hezarkhani said, and they were working on obtaining their permits to practice in Canada.

“No words can describe their personality, their true spirit, the passion they had for the work,” Hezarkhani said.

Delaram Dadashnejad, 26, studied at Langara College to become a dietitian because she was passionate about helping people with their health, said her friend Sia Ahmadi.

“She was a very loving and compassionate person with a very kind heart,” he said. “I believe the world will not be the same place without it.”

The crash comes in a region where tensions run high following the American murder of an Iranian general near Baghdad and retaliation rockets at US bases in Iraq. The Ukrainian authorities initially said that it seemed that mechanical errors were the cause of the crash, but later declined and said nothing was excluded.

Global Affairs Canada warned of every non-essential trip to Iran “because of the volatile security situation, the regional threat of terrorism and the risk of arbitrary detention.” The agency said Canadians, especially those with dual Canadian-Iranian nationality, were in danger of being randomly interrogated, arrested and detained.

The aircraft, fully loaded with fuel for its 2300-kilometer flight, struck on agricultural land near the town of Shahedshahr on the outskirts of Tehran. Videos show fires that illuminate the darkened fields before dawn and rows of body bags along the side of a road.

The plane had taken off almost an hour late from Imam Khomeini International Airport. It has never exceeded 2,400 meters, according to data from the flight-tracking website FlightRadar24.

It is one of the deadliest air disasters involving Canadians.

– With files from Salmaan Farooqui, Colin Perkel, Teresa Wright, Liam Casey, Bob Weber, Colette Derworiz, Brenna Owen, Laura Kane and The Associated Press

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 8, 2020.

Morgan Lowrie, The Canadian Press

Note for readers: this is a corrected story. A previous version misspelled the surname of victim Evin Arsalani.