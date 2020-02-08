Students at a university in Colorado will soon be able to study cannabis

Some students in Colorado will soon be able to graduate weed instead of just smoking it in their dorms.

Colorado State University-Pueblo has just received approval for the state’s first study program for cannabis, reports the Denver Post. The program is called “Cannabis, Biology and Chemistry” and will be similar to a double major in biology and chemistry, David Dehmpuhl, Dean of the University of Science and Mathematics, told the Post. The emphasis will be on learning the science needed to succeed in the field.

Lehmpuhl said the degree will be strict. He also stated that the university is not pro or anti-cannabis, but rather that they know that the industry will continue to grow and that they want students to be prepared.

CSU-Pueblo is not the first college that offers cannabis-related courses and programs. Two universities in Michigan, Northern Michigan University and Lake Superior State University, for example, offer similar chemistry-based programs. The University of Washington offers a training program called “Medical Cannabis and Pain.” Other universities have separate courses available and Canadian colleges have also become involved in the cannabis game since it became legal in 2018.

Although CSU-Pueblo students will not work with a high THC content – the part in weed that makes you high – the university expects a high demand for the program. As recreational cannabis becomes legal in more states, we may see more such programs appear in the future.

