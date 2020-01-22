HINTON, Iowa (KTIV) – Local communities and schools have shown their support last week after a brother and sister were killed in a fatal accident on January 14.

18-year-old Ella Holtzen and her 14-year-old brother Harrison (Beck) Holtzen died on Tuesday after hitting a pickup truck on an icy road.

The young siblings drove north on County Road K-22, two miles north of Sioux City, when their car slid into the corner of a pickup truck.

Ella and Beck were taken to the hospital, where they both died from their injuries. The driver of the pickup was unharmed.

Since the accident, students across the Siouxland community have shown their support for Ella and Beck’s family and friends.

They did this by wearing black and gold, Hinton’s school colors, at sporting events.

From basketball to wrestling, students and fans of several Siouxland schools wore Hinton colors to demonstrate their support for the Holtzen family.

The trend started on Thursday, January 16, with several schools wearing black and gold for regional basketball games.

On Thursday evening, the students came together for a basketball game between West and North High School to have matching student sections in gold and black.

Other student groups that wore black and gold on Thursday were Newell-Fonda, Bishop Heelan, Hartley Melvin Sanborn and MMCRU.

Then, on Wednesday, January 21, the Sheldon Orabs wore black and gold as a gesture of memory during a wrestling meeting.

During Westwood High School and the OABCIG basketball game, the students had a moment of silence Wednesday evening before and after the game to honor Ella and Beck.

A memorial fund has been set up at Peoples Bank since the accident. Anyone wishing to donate to the Ella and Beck Memorial Account can visit the local Peoples Bank.

An account for Ella and Beck has been created at People’s Bank. You can transfer donations to the “Ella and Beck Memorial Account” at People’s Bank in Hinton or Sioux City. “💛🖤❤️💙💚

– Hinton School (@HintonSchool) January 17, 2020

The funeral for Ella and Beck is scheduled for Thursday, January 23 at the Sunnybrook Community Church in Sioux City.