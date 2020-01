Loading...

Student taken to hospital over pepper spray, firefighters say

Updated: 10:46 p.m. EST Jan 7, 2020

THE SCENE WITH THIS STORY. JOHN: A STUDENT WAS ACCOMPANIED AT THE HOSPITAL. A NUMBER OF OTHERS WERE EVALUATED AT SCHOOL. WE WILL SHOW YOU ANSWERING EARLY THIS AFTERNOON AT 2:00 AM. THE FIREFIGHTERS ARRIVED IN THIS SCHOOL BY 2:00 AM CARDINAL SPELLMAN HIGH SCHOOL. TEACHERS AND STUDENTS COMPLAIN WITH A STRANGE ODOR IN THE HALLS. OFFICIALS DRAWN THE FIRE ALARM TO ESCAPE THE SCHOOL. THE FIREFIGHTERS ARE INCLUDED. THEY DETERMINE THE ACCIDENTALLY UNLOADED MASS IN THE HALLWAY. >> IT WAS MORE AND MORE TO DISTRIBUTE, SEVERAL STUDENTS MOVE IN THE REGION. STUDENTS AND TEACHERS ALL COMPLAIN, FEELING DISCOMFORT BEHIND THEIR THROAT. >> I DIDN’T KNOW IT WAS LIKE SOMETHING SPRAYED. THEY TOLD ME THAT THERE ARE SOME CHILDREN, THEY ARE BIDDING. JOHN: NOT ABOUT THE PARENTS BUT THANK YOU EVERYONE IS GOING TO BE WELL. THE STUDENT WHO HAD THE MASS COULD FACE THE DISCIPLINE. THE SCHOOL DOES NOT ALLOW WEAPONS OF ANY KIND ON THE CAMPUS, INCLUDING MACE.

A hazardous materials team was called to the scene after the school was evacuated.

