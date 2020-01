Loading...

Student surprises Attleboro school janitor with Christmas gift

Updated: 6:48 p.m. EST Jan 7, 2020

Hide transcript

View transcript

VACATION. >> MAGNIFICENT. DOUG: TRYING A BRAND NEW PAIR OF BOOTS NEVER FEEL GOOD FOR TONY, BECAUSE THEY ARE PERFECTLY FITTED TO ITS FEET AND HEART. >> TONY NEXT TO SO MUCH HE IS EVERYWHERE AT SCHOOL. I SEE IT TWO TO THREE TIMES A DAY. ALWAYS SMILE, NEVER ON A BAD DAY. >> FOR HOLIDAYS, THIS SECONDARY STUDENT WANTED TO DO SOMETHING NICE FOR TONY. AN IDEAL DAY COME WITH HIM WITH A SIMPLE QUESTION. >> TONY, WHAT DO YOU WANT FROM SANTA? >> MY BOOTS ARE MADE. >> SECRET SANTA IS ONLINE. >> DURING THIS DAY, I HAD 17 PEOPLE WITHIN ME AND IMMEDIATELY SETTLED, I – SAID THAT I WOULD LIKE TO HELP >> GET MONEY WAS EASY, DETERMINE THAT A BOOT SIZE S ‘COME MORE SNEAKING. >> TO GET HIS SHOE SIZE, JACK HAS EINED A SCHOOL PROJECT. He asked TONY how tall he was and what his shoe size was. >> THE PLAN COMING TOGETHER JUST BEFORE CHRISTMAS IN FRONT OF STUDENTS OF THE SCHOOL CAFETERIA. >> OH! >> YES! >> THESE CHILDREN ARE THE BEST. >> THIS IS A WONDERFUL REFLECTION OF WHAT WE HAVE Tried TO PREVENT ON RESPECTING AND STRENGTHENING RELATIONSHIPS BETWEEN STAFF MEMBERS AND STUDENTS. >> IF EVERYONE HAS DONE SOME THINGS TO HELP THEIR COMMUNITY AND HELP THE PEOPLE WHO DESERVE IT MOST, THEY CAN MAKE THE BIGGEST DIFFERENCE. >> WE HAVE AN UPDATE >>. YOU CAN PUT IT IN THE “NO BON D EED HAS NO IMPUNIED FILE”. SOME PEOPLE APPROVED A SUGGESTING STINK THAT TONY WAS IN VIOLATION OF THE RULES FOR PUBLIC EMPLOYEES WHO AVOID ACCEPTING A GIFT VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $ 50. NOW THE SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT AND PRINCIPLE T SAYS BOTH ARE BECAUSE TONY’ES IS NOT A TEACHER HE DIDN’T FIGHT ETHICAL RULES. WE ARE SAID TONY INSTEAD OF DECIDING TO GIVE THESE BOOTS TO “SOMEONE WHO NEEDS IT.

Student surprises Attleboro school janitor with Christmas gift

Updated: 6:48 p.m. EST Jan 7, 2020

For some reason, the generous gift has been criticized.

For some reason, the generous gift has been criticized.

.