The Hastings Prince Edward District School Board is changing the way they do things when it comes to student performance.

Every year the school board has designed a Board Improvement Plan for Student Achievement (BISPA), which contains goals, actions and measures to monitor student performance, which subsequently serves as a guide for the School Improvement Plans for Student Achievement (SIPSA).

The board of directors was told on Monday evening during their public meeting that this process is being turned upside down.

Tina Elliott, Chief Inspector of Education, Curriculum Services told the board that they are reviewing their process, the priority will now be SIPSA, which will lead BISPA.

Elliott said one of their priorities this year is to work together to improve student performance.

She stated that they had to start with students, in class, at the schools from the start.

Elliott said the goal is to “enable every school to best meet the needs of all students by switching to a responsive service model.”

Bayside Secondary School Principal Ian Press was a member of the subcommittee of school administrators working on reversing the performance planning process and was very enthusiastic about this shift.

He called it a huge shift, but felt so strongly about the success that he told the board that the new way of doing things “will be much more effective, I guarantee it”.

According to the press, it is more difficult for teachers to determine what the needs of each school are and to provide a way to meet those needs is much more worthwhile.

He said that school administrators become more owners of this new process and that this is the best opportunity to find out what the needs are for students at each individual school.

Press said that while that responsibility is also an additional pressure to do it right, teachers and school managers have faith in the people you work with and the process.

He said that when you identify the needs and the process is successful, it is much more satisfying.

The new process allows teachers and school administrators to collect and analyze school-specific student data, set goals related to student needs, identify actions to support student performance, and identify relevant measures to impact and grow. to follow.

Elliott says there is a coordination between student and administrative plans and the strategic plan and when all those layers are brought together, it shows a relentless commitment to fairness.

Pressure said the markers on how successful each school is will depend on the needs determined by school leaders.

He said for himself, the involvement of staff is an indicator and when staff wants to be on committees and want to get involved, it is his early indication that things are moving in the right direction. He says that grades are the highest for involvement he has ever had with employees who want to be involved.

Sean Monteith, director of education, wholeheartedly supported the change in thinking that students are their priority and he believes they are on the right track.

