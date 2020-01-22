Student finds loaded gun outside Ogden Elementary School

OGDEN – A primary school student in Ogden found a loaded weapon outside his school on Wednesday.

Now the police are trying to find out who owns the gun.

According to Ogden police, a student at Odyssey Elementary School, 375 Goddard Street, who serves kindergarten to grade 6 students, found a .22-caliber Ruger Mark II loaded outside the school. school near a door to the kitchen.

Ogden School District spokesperson Jer Bates said the student contacted the first parent he saw and did not touch the gun.

A woman named Mindy Michelle posted on Facebook that she was the parent the student ran to and knocked on the window of his car. The woman said that the boy showed her where he found the weapon and that she said it was “loaded and armed”.

“I said thank you to the little boy, I said that you are a hero in my eyes,” she posted. “Teaching your children to use and not touch guns could be so bad.”

No one else was seen near the gun, said Bates.

“The police scanned the school and checked that there was no indication of an active threat to the students or of an intention to harm,” he said.

Police were called and took possession of the weapon. The weapon was not listed as stolen, according to Ogden police. Detectives were examining the surveillance video on Wednesday to try to determine how the gun arrived and identify the owner.

“We congratulate the student and the parents for their awareness and vigilant dedication to school safety. Their actions helped protect themselves and everyone else at school. Part of our continuing safety education is to remind students and staff if you see something, say something, ”said Bates.