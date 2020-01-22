Student faces charges after Westford school fire viral challenge

Massachusetts high school student faces criminal charges after setting fire to school in dangerous move that went viral on social media.Jim Antonelli, director of Westford Academy, said the whole school had was forced to evacuate on Friday when smoke started coming out of an electrical outlet inside a classroom. In the hallway outside the classroom, school officials found another outlet that was surrounded by black soot on the walls and filled with wire. Antonelli said the student had lit the fire placing a penny on the metal pins of a phone charger that was The act is an example of a viral challenge that generated millions of video views on social media, especially the popular video app, TikTok . Shortly after the incident, the video began to circulate among Westford Academy students showing the suspicious student “You know, you ask, as principal,” Why would you do something like this? “I got the simple answer,” I thought it would be quite fun, “said Antonelli.” I said, “Have you thought about the 1,700 other students and the amount of teachers who have been expelled from this building, and could it have gone much further? “Antonelli said the student had expressed remorse during their conversation. No one was injured. The joke caused at least $ 700 in damage, according to the principal, who has now ordered that all school entry points be closed. The student faces charges of building fire, destruction of property and disorderly conduct. The student will also face at additional school sanctions. State Fire Marshal warns fire departments and schools to be alert for prank. This is at least the second incident. in Massachusetts. Two Plymouth North High School students on Tuesday were caught taking up the challenge after burning two outlets in a classroom. and found the toothed part of an iPhone charger that had been blackened and burned. A penny was fused to the pins of the charger and an electrical outlet in the back corner of the room was burned.A teacher told firefighters that the students had plugged in the charger and dropped a penny between the outlet and the charger, causing the outlet for sparkling and smoking. The teacher also said that the students did it twice in a few minutes in the classroom. The firefighters noted that there was no fire in the classroom, which was deemed to be safe. No one was injured, officials said. The Plymouth Police Service and the state fire marshal’s office have been briefed and are investigating the incidents. It is unclear whether the two students involved will be charged.

A Massachusetts high school student faces criminal charges after setting off a school fire in a dangerous coup that went viral on social media.

Jim Antonelli, the director of the Westford Academy, said that the whole school was forced to vacate on Friday when smoke started coming out of an electrical outlet inside a classroom.

In the hallway outside the classroom, school officials found another exit that was surrounded by black soot on the walls and filled with metal wires.

Antonelli said the student started the fire by placing a penny on the metal pins of a phone charger that was partially inserted into the outlet.

The act is an example of a viral challenge that generated millions of video views on social media, especially the popular video app, TikTok.

Shortly after the incident, a video began to circulate among Westford Academy students showing the alleged student performing the act.

“You know, you ask, as a director,” Why would you do something like this? “I got the simple answer,” I thought it would be fun, “said Antonelli.” I said, “Have you thought about the 1,700 other students and the number of teachers who were kicked out of this building , and that it could have gone much further? “”

Antonelli stated that the student had expressed remorse during their conversation. No one was hurt.

The joke caused at least $ 700 in damage, according to the principal, who has now ordered capping of all school hallways.

Student faces charges of building fire, destruction of property and disorderly conduct. The student will also incur an additional sentence from the school.

The state fire marshal’s office warns fire departments and schools to be on the lookout for the farce. This is at least the second incident in Massachusetts. The first was in a private house in Holden.

On Tuesday, two students from Plymouth North High School were caught taking up the challenge after burning two outlets in a classroom.

An electrical outlet was burned inside a Plymouth North High School classroom, on the left, and a penny was fused to the metal pins of a phone charger after two students completed a dangerous viral challenge Tuesday.

Plymouth firefighters were called to school around 12:15 p.m. and found the toothed portion of an iPhone charger that had been blackened and burned. A penny was fused to the charger pins and an electrical outlet in the back corner of the room was burned.

A teacher told the firefighters that the students had plugged in the charger and dropped a penny between the plug and the charger, causing sparks and smoke. The teacher also said that the students did it twice in a few minutes in class.

The firefighters noted that there was no fire in the classroom, which was deemed to be safe. No one was injured, officials said.

The Plymouth Police Service and the state fire marshal’s office have been briefed and are investigating the incidents. It is unclear whether the two students involved will be charged.

