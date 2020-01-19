CURRENT MINUTE INFORMATION TONIGHT. KYLIE: THE UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH CONFIRMING THAT THE WOMAN WHO WAS REACHED AND KILLED BY A PORT AUTHORITY BUS THIS AFTERNOON WAS BARBARA,. THE UNIVERSITY SAYS THAT THE PICK COMMUNITY IS DEEPLY SAD BY THE TRAGIC DEATH OF BARBARA,. A SENIOR ANTHROPOLOGY STUDENT AND RESEARCH ASSISTANT AT THE LEARNING RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT CENTER AND A RESIDENT. We were told that a port authority bus traveling on Fifth Avenue hit her at the De Soto Street intersection. SHE WAS TAKEN TO PRESENT IN A SERIOUS OERE CONDITION SHE DIE LATER. THE POLICE SAYS THAT THEY ARE STILL EARLY IN THE INVESTIGATION, BUT THEY BELIEVE THAT PEOPLE COULD HAVE HELPED HER AFTER SHE WERE BOUND. >> I DON’T KNOW SURE BUT IT WAS SAID THAT IT WAS GIVEN CPR BY CERTAIN PEOPLE. KYLIE: DE SOTO STREET IS A NORMALLY BUSY STREET. IT WAS EVEN MORE BUSY TODAY AS A PITT BASKETBALL HOSTED IN NORTH CAROLINA. THE POLICE MUST STOP THE INTERSECTION AS THEY INVESTIGATED THE ACCIDENT. BOTH ROUTES HAVE ARRIVED OPEN. PASTE WITH WTAE FOR MORE UPDATES TO THIS DEVELOPING STORY.

Student dies after being hit by Pittsburgh public transit bus

Updated: 1:05 p.m. EST Jan 19, 2020

A 20-year-old student from the University of Pittsburgh died after being struck by a bus in the Oakland neighborhood of Pittsburgh on Saturday afternoon, a spokesman for the Pittsburgh Port Authority confirmed. Barbara Como, of Chester Springs, Pennsylvania, was a principal anthropology student and research assistant at the college. “As the Pitt community mourns the loss of one of our students, we send our sincere condolences to his family and friends,” university officials said in a prepared statement. The crash occurred around 12:15 pm Saturday. After the accident, Como was taken to the UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, where she died. Port Authority police, Pitt police, and the Pittsburgh Police Collision Investigations Unit are investigating the accident. the school also offers crisis counseling to students.

