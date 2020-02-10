Student debt is a major problem in the New Hampshire Primary: NPR







ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

Americans have a $ 1.5 trillion student loan debt, and many of the leading Democratic presidential candidates have plans to address this problem. As voters in New Hampshire prepare to cast their votes tomorrow, I sat down with three women from different perspectives to learn how their experience of debt affects their view of the main race.

MEGHAN MOODY: Hi Sarah (ph). I am Meghan (ph).

SARAH GROLEAU: Hello.

JESSE WRIGHT: Hey, I’m Jesse (ph).

GROLEAU: Hello. I am sarah.

MOODY: Just because we’ve read pins on our jackets, we have three different opinions about who we’re going to choose.

SHAPIRO: This is Meghan Moody (ph) with Jesse Wright (ph) and Sarah Groleau (ph). We are in a restaurant called May Kelly’s Cottage in the town of North Conway. It’s an Irish pub, the walls are covered with antiques and frills, and offer views of a river and mountains. Jesse is 30 and has been a waitress for years.

WRIGHT: I was in high school when I started here and never quit this second job. It was such a blessing to be able to count on it.

SHAPIRO: She has a master’s degree and a job with a non-profit conservation organization. But without a second job, she wouldn’t earn enough to repay her loans. Every month your student loan payment costs more than your mortgage. And in addition to these two jobs, Jesse founded a group that grants young people to pay their student debts and keep them alive in this rural community.

North Conway, N.H., is halfway up the Maine border. Here skiing is done during the lunch break.

MOODY: How lucky are we to live here and do that and enter a bit earlier or stay a bit longer, get some vitamin D, and have some social energy?

SHAPIRO: Meghan received a $ 2,000 grant from Jesse’s organization to pay her debts, but Meghan has no college degree. Her grandfather died during her junior year at Elmira College in New York. He was the co-signer of her student loan. And when the tutoring was due, she had no money to pay for it.

MOODY: I received a call from my loan company saying that I was no longer eligible for the loan they granted me and that I had to find out by December 15th how much I was $ 18,000 or to pay something like that. And so I just got home. And I missed one of those payments and it went into collections. You know, borrowing $ 20,000 a year doesn’t sound like it if you feel like you can pay it off. But if you make a mistake I made and I recognize, dig yourself into a really, really deep hole.

SHAPIRO: Until she finishes, she says she’ll pay about $ 90,000 including interest for 2 1/2 school years – with no degree. She is 28 years old and this experience has shaped almost every aspect of her life in the past ten years.

MOODY: My boyfriend and I have been together for two and a half years and he bought our house last year instead of buying our house. For emotional reasons we wanted to buy the house together. But in no way did I want my student debt – if I was in default again – to affect our whole future.

SHAPIRO: That seems familiar to the third woman at our table.

GROLEAU: I get a lot of calls, I can’t handle my student loans; I can not buy a house. I can not do that.

SHAPIRO: Sarah Groleau has a full trip to her college. Now 39, she has a financial planning practice in nearby Freedom, N.H.

GROLEAU: As a 17-year-old deciding how to go to college and how to pay for it, the idea of ​​borrowing $ 3,000 a semester or $ 30,000 a semester is the same number in your head if you have no experience with it Debts work.

WRIGHT: You sign on the same line for both, right?

GROLEAU: It’s the same line. It is – and the concept of paying it out is simply not a real number. You haven’t really dealt with anything to do with so many zeros. It’s a really unclear financial decision, and the rules are changing.

SHAPIRO: One question I have for all three of you is where do you draw the line between young people who don’t have the knowledge to make good decisions, and therefore they shouldn’t be held responsible for those decisions – and on the other hand, you signed on the dotted line, and if you didn’t know what you were doing, is that none other than your own fault?

GROLEAU: This is Sarah. I can comment It’s one thing I’m struggling with. You know, I think the root of the problem is more nuanced. But we also have to recognize that there is a certain ownership structure there, right? There is a part of it in which someone signs on the dotted lines. But we also have to make sure we make this information available, right? So do you know what your rights as a consumer of these loans are? There is a lot that we have to blame elected officials and governments for, especially the federal programs.

SHAPIRO: How do you both feel about this question?

WRIGHT: I think for me it is, where is the other option? Right now we are saying yes, you are 18. And everyone around you is telling you to go to the best school you can possibly go to, because that is the best for your future. If we put an option on the table where public education goes beyond 12th grade, we can say that here you can do the best for your financial future – attending higher education beyond 12th grade, which will not burden you in the future.

SHAPIRO: What do you think about it, Meghan?

MOODY: It’s a really great question because I don’t think there is a black and white answer. I will be very proud to repay my own loans because I signed for them. But how would I manage to practice field hockey again, instead of having a second job, giving something back to the community that gave me so much?

SHAPIRO: It’s funny. I hear you describe these loans almost like handcuffs. But I also hear that it is really important to you to break the handcuffs yourself – that you – want nobody to bring a key with you …

MOODY: I don’t need one – yes.

GROLEAU: Welcome to New Hampshire.

(LAUGH)

GROLEAU: We do it ourselves.

(LAUGH)

SHAPIRO: What do you say to people who have not borrowed and will now say why your debts should be repaid when I made the decision not to go into debt at all?

Wright: This is Jesse. This is an economic problem that goes beyond a person’s personal debt. It’s not that I’m not driving on this road, so I’m not going to pay for it. It is this idea that we contribute to our community.

SHAPIRO: The different experiences these women have had have led to the support of three different candidates. Bernie stands on the pin of Meghan’s coat. Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders says that if elected, he will cancel any outstanding student loan debt.

MOODY: I thought I was always screaming so loud. I drown and you hear me.

SHAPIRO: Sarah, the financial advisor, says she was a Sanders fan four years ago. But this time, she wears a lapel pin for former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

GROLEAU: What I like about Pete’s platform is how much importance is attached to the affordability of studying and how important it is to consider technical schools and other forms of secondary education as a priority, because I call lending more a symptom of the overall problem the cost of higher education. And there is this visceral response to student loan forgiveness. There are a lot of people in our electorate who hate this idea for some reason.

MOODY: Then what happens for this whole generation? It’s just a hiccup and we don’t think of her and we’re all kind of like …

GROLEAU: No, because the granting of student loans is still part of his platform. It’s different from Bernie’s. Absolutely. But I like that there are several options. So it’s about career opportunities and refinancing options for student loans. It’s a big thing that I think is important. You know…

MOODY: Many of us are no longer available because we made a mistake and …

GROLEAU: Right, but that’s exactly what I think is important.

SHAPIRO: And then there’s Jesse who says Elizabeth Senator, Massachusetts Senator, appeals to her when it comes to student debt.

WRIGHT: Your approach is to match debt relief to the amount of your income so that we don’t grant Tom Steyer’s children debt relief. I think that’s important.

SHAPIRO: Tom Steyer, the billionaire’s presidential candidate. The divide on this subject echoes the current major division within the Democratic Party. Meghan, Sanders’ supporter, says a candidate must pursue big, ambitious goals to achieve something in Washington today.

MOODY: As our political climate is, something extreme has to happen for something small to happen.

SHAPIRO: And Sarah, Buttigieg’s supporter, believes that a candidate must win more than just Democrats.

GROLEAU: I think this is an opportunity for a really respectful conversation and I believe there is hope that we can get the Senate to work together on something as important as the student loan crisis.

SHAPIRO: While the women do not agree on the best approach to this problem, they do agree that the candidates are talking about it more than ever. And everyone thinks that’s a good thing.

