Stuart McCloskey was inducted into the Ireland Six Nations squad

The IRFU confirmed tonight that the Stuart McCloskey Ulster center will team up with the Irish squad ahead of the 2020 Six Nations campaign.

The 27-year-old Bangor American was excluded from the 35-man team by head coach Andy Farrell, which was announced last Wednesday.

In a short IRFU statement, Farrell praised McCloskey for his recent appearances at Ulster.

“Stu has played well in the past few weeks and has been good at the weekend,” said Farrell.

“Center is a very competitive area in the squad and with a few back problems at the weekend, Stu is the formback that is now being added to the group to give us some additional options.”

McCloskey never seemed to be on ex-head coach Joe Schmidt’s boat and has only won three caps so far.

The inner center of the profession was in Farrell’s first squad as head coach, followed by Connachts Bundee Aki and Robbie Henshaw in front of the man from the northern province.

McCloskey showed another solid performance at the weekend when Ulster defeated Bath by 22:15 to secure the quarter-final spot in the Heineken Champions Cup for the second time in a row.

The IRFU statement released that evening is also;

“All players will be assessed by the Irish medical team upon arrival at the national camp on Tuesday January 21st. There are no major injury concerns after the weekend’s action in Europe.”

However, Leinster announced today that less than 14 days after the 2020 Six Nations campaign began, there were concerns about Jordan Larmour’s fitness.

The Eastern Province has confirmed that the versatile back suffered a “minor foot injury” in Saturday’s Heineken Champions Cup win over Benetton in Treviso.

Larmour is rated by the IRFU medical team.