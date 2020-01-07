Loading...

TORONTO – The Strumbellas say they are postponing a 14-city Canadian tour after one of their members was hospitalized with an illness.

Keyboard player David Ritter of the Toronto-based act, posted on social media, told fans that one of his bandmates “is undergoing medical treatment.”

He did not provide further details about the circumstances and a representative did not respond immediately to questions.

The six-member band rose to popularity almost four years ago when their pop-folk single “Spirits” became a radio hit in North America and a number of European countries.

The Strumbellas were planning to promote their latest album “Rattlesnake” with a tour that started in Victoria on January 9, with further stops in Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg and Saskatoon.

They would also play five Toronto shows at different locations in their hometown.

“We know that people go to a lot of trouble to come and visit us, and we don’t take it for granted,” Ritter said in the post.

“As a band we are working to return to full force and we are focused on getting out with you as quickly as possible.”

Tickets are being honored for the re-scheduled dates, he added.

The members of Strumbellas also include singer Simon Ward, lead guitarist Jon Hembrey, violinist Isabel Ritchie, bassist Darryl James and drummer Jeremy Drury.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 7, 2020.

The Canadian press