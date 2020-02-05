Struggle for public support as a key element in disputes between trade unions and the province

The public support campaign in the struggle between the Ontario government and education associations has taken a number of interesting turns.

The minister of education used a photo of a derelict classroom in Brazil to illustrate how teachers’ strikes hurt children from Ontario. Teachers post videos of themselves that sing and dance on picket lines. And a mysterious lobby group has made both indignation and ridicule for its newspaper attack advertisements against teachers’ unions.

The disputes between four trade unions representing 200,000 education staff from Ontario and the government are about contracts. But the battlefield extends far beyond the negotiating tables, since both parties use advertisements and social media to put forward their arguments.

The PR wars are furious.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce often uses Twitter to convey his key messages: the government is reasonable, the unions irresponsible. Work slows and strikes hit schools in the province hurting students.

He beats the slogan used by his critics – “education cuts hurt children” in his own war cry and hashtag: “#stakes hurt children.” The tweets from Lecce are often blunt and aggressive.

“We fight for students. The unions are striking for the salary. “

“Tell the teachers’ union leaders that YOU ARE AGAINST their directive to let children out.”

“Our position: students first.”

However, Lecce raised a few eyebrows with some of the images he used.

A trade union critic cheerfully pointed out that a photo of an empty classroom that Lecce used in a tweet that criticized educational associations in Ontario was taken in Brazil. “Trade unions should not prevent students from learning,” the message said.

Chris Cowley, a former trade union president who represents English Catholic teachers, said he looked strange on the posters on the wall and took a look. “It’s Portuguese,” he tweeted. “This is a Brazilian classroom that the minister used to attack teachers from Ontario. Hey Siri, what does a classroom in Ontario look like? “

The image of a classroom in Brazil is available for free on the stock photo website unsplash.com.

This stock photo of a classroom, labeled “this is Brazil”, comes from a website that offers free images.

That led a twitter wagon to produce its own parody of Lecce’s tweet.

Another Lecce tweet used a photo of children who apparently raised their hands in line with his message criticizing union leaders who represent high school teachers and support staff.

“Hands up if you agree!” Said the text along with the hashtag #StrikesHurtKids. Were the children really ready to receive Lecce’s message? Has the image been digitally altered by combining two photos? We asked those questions to Lecce’s spokesperson on Tuesday, but did not hear it immediately.

Education unions also use photos and videos of children in their extensive advertisements, including billboards, lawn signs, radio advertisements and messages on social media.

But one of the strongest advertisements for trade unions is probably the photos posted by educators on the picket line on social media. Twitter is flooded with pictures of teachers in tuques, waving picket boards, posing for selfies, accepting coffee and homemade cookies from benefactors. Many of the messages are positive, not angry, liberal use of exclamation marks and words like “great”.

Picketers outside St. Pat’s in Ottawa on Tuesday during a one-day strike by teachers in the English-Catholic schools.

“Strike because our students count on us as adults to do what is right,” tweeted Elizabeth Cavers, an elementary Cayuga teacher in Haldimand County, whose twitter bio states that her name rhymes with LifeSavers and that she is an “eternal student,” alpaca farmer, knitter, yarn spinner. ”Her photo shows students who join teachers on the picket line.

Some of the elementary teachers wear inventive homemade signs inspired by children’s literature.

Others post videos of teachers singing and dancing on the picket line.

Trade union leaders know the power of such social media images, which clearly convey that teachers care a lot about their students.

In fact, English public elementary teachers are encouraged by their trade union to participate in one “solidarity activity” every week, including posting on Twitter about education and negotiation issues or posting a “photo of you and your colleague on Facebook, Twitter and / or Instagram with a #ETFOstrong, I support ETFO because or tell the minister to ‘sign’, according to the rules for task action.

But the strangest development in the publicity wars is the emergence at the weekend of a mysterious group that paid for full-page ads in four major newspapers that attacked educational unions.

“The teachers’ union leaders risk student success,” the advertisement says. “Children are not pawns.”

The advertisements say they are a message from ‘Vaughan Working Families’, a group that has no website. Critics quickly suggested that it could be related to the conservative government, which was quickly denied by government officials.

The “working families” must have deep pockets, tweeted Sam Hammond, president of the Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario, estimating that each ad would cost $ 50,000 to $ 80,000.

Vaughan Working Families may have money, but the group apparently cannot afford a proofreader, because the advertisement is clumsy and contains grammatical errors. “OSSTF is already the second highest paid teacher in Canada,” it announces.

OSSTF is the federation of teacher training courses in Ontario Secondary School. (According to the Department of Education, the combined average salary of both elementary and high school teachers in Ontario was the second highest in Canada in 2017, after Alberta.)

Critics are also upset that some of the information in the ad is incorrect, including the claim that teachers “work about 8 months a year.”

The statistics on the income of teachers mentioned in the advertisement reflect information released by the Lecce office or quoted by the minister himself.

The advertisement uses a stock photo of a woman. It is listed on the agefotostock.com website under the category “test or exam and disappointed woman failed” and is available for only $ 5 US

An enterprising journalist traced the woman in the stock photo, who is the woman of the Polish photographer who made it. Neither the photographer nor his wife have any opinion about the strikes of teachers in Ontario, pressprogress.ca reported.

NDP MPP Taras Natyshak and Norm Di Pasquale, a trustee at the Board of Directors of the Toronto Catholic District School, have asked Election Ontario’s main polling station to investigate the advertisements. They think they can break a law against unregistered political advertisements from third parties, because there are mid-term elections in Ottawa-Vanier and Orleans.

On Twitter, Pasquale called the ads a “completely unfair attack by a shadowy organization that lies about their identity.”

“If you claim to be the voice of families, you better prove it,” he added. “Otherwise you steal the true voice of the audience and you are an illegal asturfer.” (Astroturfing masks the real sponsors of a message or organization to make it look like it’s from the basics.)

Natyshak said in a statement: “Vaughan Working Families looks like a shell group, and Ontarians deserve to know where the piles of money to attack teachers come from.”

