Photo by Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have a two-year contract extension until the 2021 season with defensive Lineman A.C. Leonard agreed.

Leonard earned a substantial increase to an average of $ 150,000 a season. He produced nine sacks and three enforced fiddles with 44 tackles in 2019, while in the West Final he recorded two duels, two sacks and one enforced fiddling. Defensive Coordinator had talented bookers with Leonard and Charleston Hughes, who led the league in bags at 16.

During the 2018 season, Leonard started with 17 games for the Redblacks in 2018 after leaving the Riders to sign a one-year contract for $ 145,000 in Ottawa. He did 49 duels and six sacks, but Leonard was a healthy scratch in the playoffs because Noel Thorpe felt he was no longer on the defensive.

Since Chris Jones converted Leonard from a receiver to a defender, he has had 160 tackles, 25 sacks and four compulsions in 73 games. The six foot two, 250 pounder is ultra-athletic for its size. As a close end out of Tennessee State, Leonard was the top performer in his position group during the 2014 NFL combine in the 40-yard dash (4.50), vertical (34 inches) and wide jump (10 feet, 6 inches). ,

The Minnesota Vikings signed Leonard in 2014 as an uncalled NFL free agent. However, he was released during the training camp. Then he signed with B.C. in 2015 as a passport holder 17 receptions for 187 meters and two touchdowns. Then Leonard traveled to Saskatchewan in May 2016 and that was when Jones rebuilt the Pass Rusher.

General manager Jeremy O’Day and head coach Craig Dickenson may have just identified the drivers’ primary defensive end for the future.