Strong winds cause fallen trees and blackouts in the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) – Much of the bay area is sheltered until Monday morning, and ABC7 News receives reports of fallen trees and power lines due to heavy gusts.

RELATED: AccuWeather Forecast: Strong, Gusty Winds in Bay Area



A giant tree fell down on Oakland in Upper Rockridge on Clarewood on Harbor Drive on Sunday morning.

We also get reports of trees in San Francisco, Santa Rosa, Fremont, and other cities in the East Bay.

In some cases, fallen trees damage cars and houses.

ABC7 News meteorologist Mike Nicco has tweeted some damage in his back yard in East Bay. Strong winds knocked down part of his fence.

There are blackouts throughout the bay and beyond from Santa Cruz to Calistoga.

The North Bay Mountains, East Bay Hills and Diablo Range can expect wind speeds of 20 to 35 mph and gusts of up to 80 mph.

In these areas, there is a wind report until 11 a.m. on Monday morning.

The peninsula, coastline, East Bay valleys and Santa Cruz Mountains can expect wind speeds of 15 to 30 miles per hour and gusts of up to 45 miles per hour. A wind report for these areas runs until 7 a.m. tomorrow morning.

Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.

,