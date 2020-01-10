Strong job in December wins the solid second half of 2019 in the London region

Loading...

Hayman construction workers are building the surround for a concrete pier that will support the most easterly bridge across the northern branch of the Thames in London, Ont. The molds must be extremely strong to hold the weight of the wet concrete so that the sides are held together with reinforcing steel bolted on each side of the mold. To prevent the concrete from squeezing the sides of the mold, such as an overflowing peanut butter sandwich, the workers construct a backbone-like series of brackets to hold the more than 1 meter thick concrete in place. Photo taken on Wednesday January 8, 2020. (Mike Hensen / The London Free Press)

The labor market in the London region added 2,000 new jobs in December, reaching a strong second half of 2019 bringing the unemployment rate in the region closer to the region average.

Figures released by Statistics Canada on Friday show that the unemployment rate for the London region, which is also located in St. Thomas, Strathroy and parts of the Elgin and Middlesex provinces, fell by one-fold, by 5.7 percent in December , compared to 5.8 percent in November.

This is comparable to the rate of 5.3 percent for Ontario last month, which improved by 0.3 percentage points after the province added 25,000 new positions in December.

Locally, December became the fifth consecutive month of job growth in the London region after a shaky start to 2019, in which six consecutive months of jobs were lost. Since August, the London region has added 19,100 new positions.

The December report also contains other positive signals, such as the continuing increase in the workforce in the region – the total number of people working or looking for a job.

It is the same situation for the employment rate of the area, which represents the percentage of employed persons.

That number was 57.6 percent in December, improved from 57.3 percent in November.

Although this figure has been popular lately, it remains one of the lowest of all 35 metropolitan areas followed by Statistics Canada. It is an urgent issue that was recently investigated as part of a Face Free project of a month-long London Free Press.

Nationally, the unemployment rate fell by 0.3 percentage point and is now 5.6 percent after a net gain of 35,000 jobs in December.

It is after the national economy lost 71,200 jobs in November, the largest monthly job loss in Canada in ten years.