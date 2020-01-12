Strong gusts of wind are wreaking havoc across the region with record temperatures in Boston

Updated: 6:35 p.m. EST Jan 11, 2020

EXTREME, BUT THE WINDS WERE HAVOC THROUGHOUT THE REGION. A MAJOR MESSAGE THIS MORNING AND WELLESLEY. THE ELECTRICAL CREWS RESPOND TO GUSTY WINDS FILLING THIS GIANT TREE ON THE ELMWOOD WOODEN ROUTE. RICHARD HEARS THE CRASH. >> I HAD LUNCH AND HEARD A CRACK AND THEN THE LIGHTS ARE TURNED OFF. THE TREE WAS ALWAYS Bouncing BACK AND ON THE WIRES WHEN I ARRIVED THROUGH THE FRONT DOOR. ADAM: THE TREE HAS NEVER FALLED THE WHOLE PATH THROUGH THE POWER LINES, IN JUST BY CUTTING A FEW TOP. NEIGHBORS CALLING FOR A LUCKY BREAK THAT NO ONE HAS BEEN INJURED. >> IT DIDN’T CUT SOMEONE AND THEY SAY THAT WE WILL HAVE OUR POWER BACK IN ANOTHER HOUR. THEN I THINK EVERYTHING EVERYTHING, EVERYONE WAS FORTUNAT. ADAM: LE FOUETT GETS A FAMILY VIEW THROUGHOUT THE REGION. THIS IS THE SEAPORT STAGE, WHERE SOME MUST CLING ON TO STAY RIGHT, WITHOUT THE LITTLE FRIEND ON FOUR LEGS. HERE IN A PARK IN THE SOUTH, THIS GIANT BRANCH COMES IN SMOKE ON A CAR. THE DRIVER IS FROM LEFT BUT SIGNS OF DAMAGE LEFT BEHIND. As you can see, the city has removed part of the branch that fell through the Union Church, but much remains. THE GOOD NEWS IS THAT WE HAVE NO REPORTS OF ANY INJURIES, NOTHING IN THE PRESS ROOM SOMEBODY WERE INJURED IN TIME

The influx of hot air came with gusts of wind that knocked over trees in Massachusetts.

