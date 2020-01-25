A growing number of house hunters are giving the thumbs up to go online to get a mortgage, according to a survey by Rates.ca

Although the survey found that 72 percent of Canadian mortgage customers received personal advice, nearly one in five customers said they “would like to get a mortgage without talking to people on the phone or in person.”

Plus, an additional 45 percent would consider it if it meant a lower interest rate of at least 0.05 to 0.20 percentage points would be achieved that could save around $ 195 a year for every $ 100,000 in mortgage.

“Just like we saw a few decades ago with online stock brokers, a growing segment of borrowers is willing to make their own mortgage decisions online without the advice of a banker,” says Rob McLister, mortgage editor at Rates.ca.

The survey also found that Canadian mortgage customers care less about a lender’s brand name when a high rate is at stake, with 23 percent saying that the lender’s brand is important when shopping for a mortgage.

For most mortgage customers, getting the best rate outperforms all other considerations with a large margin. Three out of four say that getting a low rate is an important factor when choosing a mortgage, with 47 percent of respondents mentioning this as their mortgage target.

Interestingly, only 19 percent said the lowest total financing cost is their main goal, followed by 14 percent who mention clear communication of mortgage terms, McLister says.

“The lowest total financing costs, including interest, fees and fines, are always more important than the lowest interest rates,” he says. “But people mistakenly continue to associate the lowest rate with the biggest savings.”

McLister recommends a four-step method to minimize financing costs:

Research and get advice on the optimal mortgage period in view of your specific five-year plan.

Compare the lowest rates for that term on a rate comparison website (note the fine print in the rate details).

Call the lender or mortgage broker who advertises the rate and ask them to outline all the important limitations and features of the rate (including things like the prepayment penalty calculation method, the time you are given to transfer the mortgage to a new home, and or you can borrow more money before the due date without penalty).

Choose the best overall value based on this study.

Go to Rates.ca for more information about the survey