Striking teachers say that mental health, violence and safety are top priorities

Teachers from Saunders and Westminster high schools and Jean Vanier Catholic and Westmount elementary schools cross a stalled Wonderland Road while she picks in London on Tuesday. (Mike Hensen / The London Free Press)

Since about 13,000 teachers reached the picket line on Tuesday in the largest education strike in the London region in more than two decades, we spoke to three teachers to find out what they face in class every day and why they ran away to make contractual demands .

Jamie Clark, grade 9 French and special education, Saunders high school

Jamie Clark is a grade 9 French and physical teacher at Saunders high school. (HEATHER RIVERS, The London Free Press)

What is it like to be a teacher?

“It’s great… But one of the things that people aren’t always aware of is the extra time. We spend hours and hours on planning and preparation (outside the classroom). So I’m a coach for the entire weekend “I was at Saunders. Most of us do extracurricular activities. We do much more to help our children.”

What problem are you worried about?

“E-learning. It is not about job losses, but not everyone can achieve that. We have many children who do not have access to WiFi at home or who do not have a computer at home, and to make it mandatory they simply cannot achieve that. Compensation is no problem. What we are concerned about is helping students reach. “

What would help you do your job better?

“A good first step” would be to reverse the province’s position to make e-learning courses in secondary schools compulsory, he said. “The other big, big problem is the class size. And what matters is safety. If we do not have support for children who need support, it is not a very safe environment. “

Kate Vauthier, English and history, St. Andre Bessette Catholic high school

Kate Vauthier teaches high school English and history at the St. Andre Bessette Catholic high school. (HEATHER RIVERS, The London Free Press)

What is it like to be a teacher?

“Being a teacher nowadays is still a job that is full of rewards, but also comes with many challenges. The needs of students have changed. “

What problem are you worried about?

“Mental health. I don’t think the public understands what a crisis it is; I would claim that we use the word crisis. Unfortunately, part of the reason that we are on the sidewalk today is because our provincial government wants to remove a lot of support. for our most vulnerable students. They may not seem vulnerable on the outside, but they are the ones who need our constant support. “

What would help you do your job better?

She says a recognition by the province that students have different strengths and that one solution does not suit everyone.

“These are adolescents; they are teenagers. Some of them are immature and not independent learners. E-learning is a course that I give this semester. It is a great experience and many of my students thrive because they are independently motivated. But not many of them. “

Stephanie Stinson, ESL teacher, Princess Elizabeth public school

Stephanie Stinson is an ESL teacher at the Princess Elizabeth primary school, who works primarily with newcomers. (HEATHER RIVERS, The London Free Press)

What is it like to be a teacher?

“I love what I do. I am passionate about learning, sharing knowledge and helping (students) reach their full potential.”

What problem are you worried about?

“Mental health. We are in crisis. This is my 20th year of teaching and I have just seen an increase every year. Students are vulnerable and we are the front-line employees. We are the ones they come to when they are in crisis and the support is simply not there. It is my job to teach the Ontario curriculum, but I am confronted with so many children who have experienced trauma, have mental health problems, are suicidal, or just have difficulty in general. waiting lists are three years long. “

What would help you do your job better?

“More educational assistants, more support in the building – we’ve seen so many cuts in mental health support; the counselors are all cut. If we increase our classes – if a student needs help, how much attention do they get? I want (Education Minister) Stephen Lecce back to the table and actually committed to supporting students. I don’t care about a salary increase. Class sizes must be capped. There must be support for mental health and real action against violence. “

