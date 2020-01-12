Strikers beat Renegades and jump to third place on the ladder

Conclusion: Beau Webster, who led a lonely vigil for the victorious defending champion yesterday, improvised yesterday at Adelaide Oval.Credit:AAP

Beau Webster was trapped with a bold 49-year-old in front of Rashid after leading a lone vigil for the victorious, defending champions who plunged to their ninth defeat after just as many starts. Previously, Jono Wells (58) and Matt Short (41) lifted the Strikers out of the trouble to 6-173.

Jake Weatherald (27), Head (22) and Phil Salt (18) all tried to get as big as the home team, aggressive but ruthless during the power play, and dropped to 4: 81 before the repair job came for the patient ,

At some point, ‘Mr Fixit’ Wells – who has 292 runs at 73 for the tournament – and short in wicket preservation mode went to 43 deliveries without limits before he ended in success and 76 left the Renegades tumbling from the last six overs.

■ If you don’t think about playing for Australia, it clearly works for Mitch Marsh and this could lead to a berth at the T20 World Cup.

Marsh was probably fighting for national duties this summer until he broke his hand at the start of the Sheffield Shield season when he played for Western Australia.

The frustration of the time-out allowed him to just come out and play the BBL season with the Scorchers, with the freedom to just care about his franchise.

Mitchell Marsh of the Scorchers greets the crowd after scoring 93 goals against Brisbane Heat at the Perth Optus Stadium.

And on Saturday night at the Optus Stadium, he scored the best T20 of his career with 93 of 41 deliveries, including eight sixes, three of the last three balls of the innings by Ben Laughlin.

The Scorchers scored 3: 213, the highest score ever, before restricting Brisbane Heat to 8: 179 for a 34-run win.

Marsh is not worried about where it could lead, believing that the key to his form right now is thinking about nothing else than life with the Scorchers.

“I honestly enjoy just playing cricket and commanding this team,” said Marsh. It’s a challenge and I love learning as much as possible and only playing for the scorchers. It is probably the first time in a few years that I am not really running for the Australian team. So it was nice to play some cricket. I had a long break and really enjoy the big bash.

“My plan was to only be there in the end, and this ground is really difficult to defend when you have two solid opponents. It is always nice to clear the fence and put the team in a good position.” now improved their season record to 4: 4 after winning their last two games.

