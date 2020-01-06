Loading...

Prominent French football reporter Robin Bairner has given us a little more insight into the potential link between Celtic and Tino Kadeware.

In the past 24 hours the striker has come on the radar as a potential January sign, while Celtic is looking far and wide at a striker.

Tino, 24, plays for Le Havre in France, a Ligue 2-side with aspirations for promotion to Ligue 1. The striker is definitely their talisman who scored 17 goals in 19 games for the club, and played with four assists.

The reporter believes that Celtic’s interest is entirely plausible, but said it would cost more than £ 9 million to sign the frontman in this window with Le Havre obsessed with their promotional pressure and not in the mood to secure their valued assets. to sell.

Put Kadewere’s performance in Ligue 2 in perspective:

2.17 ave. goals in a Ligue 2 match this season.

0.93 ave. goals scored by Kadewere in 90 minutes.

He stands at 17 goals after 19 games, the next highest scorer at 11.

Possible negatives? Six were penalties.

– Robin Bairner (@RBairner) January 6, 2020

His statistics are impressive, but if Robin is aware of possible transfer costs, Celtic would bow before negotiations begin. Celtic paid £ 9 million for one player, and that was Odsonne Edouard. They felt comfortable with the Frenchman’s prize because they could see him up close and personal for a loaned season before they pulled the trigger.

Paying so much money for an untested striker would give Peter Lawwell nightmares.