Strike efforts are increasing: most Ottawa schools are closed on Wednesday, more closures are coming

Even when English teacher and drama Erica Potter picked up for Longfields-Davidson Heights Secondary School in Barrhaven Wednesday morning, news came about a new strike that will hit some schools in Ottawa next week.

Potter said she hoped that parents who were looking for care for their children would understand why educators intensify their struggle against the provincial conservative government.

“We are here for the students,” Potter said. “It’s not about unions telling us what to do. It’s not about our pay.”

Larger classes and compulsory online courses in high schools are the major problems, Potter explained as her co-attackers paraded on the sidewalk with signs saying “on strike for public education.”

“Everyone is here because we believe this is a fight that must be fought.”

Teachers walk past Dr. Longfields in Barrhaven while the OSSTF in Ottawa is organizing a one-day strike.

Education Minister Stephen Ontario Lecce was also in a fighting mood.

Around the same time he held a press conference to explode educational unions because they had hit ‘hard-working families’ by strike. The government will pay parents $ 25 to $ 60 a day to help them compensate for childcare costs when schools and childcare centers within them are closed due to strikes, he said.

“We wouldn’t be here today if the teachers’ unions and their leadership didn’t decide to run off students every week,” Lecce said.

Wednesday’s strike by the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation closed all schools in the Ottawa-Carleton District school board and in schools in the Ottawa area on the two French-speaking boards.

By Thursday, all four educational unions that are currently negotiating with the province, representing around 200,000 employees, will organize work actions ranging from work delays to one-day strikes.

Unless there is a breakthrough in the negotiations, at least two strikes will take place at different schools in Ottawa next week.

The city organizes strike day camps in a dozen community centers, but they quickly filled up before Wednesday’s strike.

Laura Barrow, who brought her two young children to a camp at the Walter Baker Sports Center in Barrhaven, said it was a lifesaver. “It’s perfect. Otherwise I would have to take a day off. I know the kids will have fun and will be very tired by the end of the day.”

Despite the inconvenience and cost of closing the school, Barrow said she supports teachers 100%.

“They are fighting for my children.”

The teachers of her children are fantastic, she said. “They are available seven days a week, they just continue. If I send them an e-mail at nine in the morning, I get an answer. They are always available to talk to me. “

If the provincial government wants to reduce the deficit, education should not be cut, Barrow said. “If we don’t have a well-educated youth, this will be a serious disadvantage for Ontario in the future.”

This is what you can expect at Ottawa schools in the coming days:

Thursday: Teachers from the two French-speaking school boards start a work delay in which they do not manage the standardized EQAO tests of the province and only meet or communicate with parents during the school day. At the French public council, extracurricular activities that are held before or after school are canceled.

Elementary teachers from the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board continue a work delay in which they do not participate in excursions or extracurricular activities held outside school hours, which has led to the cancellation of some activities, such as sports tournaments.

Monday, January 20: Elementary teachers from the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board organize a one-day strike if no progress is made in the negotiations. All primary schools would close, as well as classes 7 and 8 at secondary schools containing these grades.

Tuesday, January 21: Teachers in the Catholic schools of Ontario will organize a one-day strike if no progress is made in the negotiations. All schools in the Catholic School Board of Ottawa would close today.

The union representing English public high school teachers and teaching staff on some other boards is planning a targeted one-day strike on the same day, but it will not bother schools in Ottawa. That union has promised to stop the one-day strikes until after high school students have completed their first semester exams, which start on some boards starting next week. The final exam is from January 27 to 31 on the school board of Ottawa-Carleton District.

