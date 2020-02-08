Strike closes Kashmir to remember the man executed by India

SRINAGAR, India – Shops and businesses closed their doors on Sunday in India-driven Kashmir and the authorities imposed a lockdown in some parts of the main city of the disputed region after separatists called for a strike on the occasion of the execution anniversary of a Kashmir man who was convicted of an attack on the Indian parliament.

Hundreds of police and paramilitary soldiers patrolled largely deserted streets in Srinagar. Authorities place old parts of the city in a closed area, with major roads blocked by barbed wire and barricades awaiting anti-India protests and possible violence. Public transport was largely off the road.

Most Kashmiri people, who had long demanded the region gain independence or permission to merge with neighboring Pakistan, were furious when Mohammed Afzal Guru was secretly locked up in a New Delhi prison in 2013 on charges of involvement in a parliamentary attack in 2001 in which 14 people were killed, including five shooters.

Most people in Kashmir believe that Guru has not received a fair trial, and the secret execution led to days of deadly anti-India protests in the Muslim-majority region, where anti-India sentiment runs deep.

Separatists also called for a strike on February 11 to mark the day in 1984 when pro-independence leader Mohammed Maqbool Butt was hanged in the same New Delhi prison after being convicted of killing an intelligence officer.

Separatists demand that the remains of the two men buried in prison be returned to the region.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the police summoned two journalists for interrogation in Srinagar for reporting the pro-independence Jammu-Kashmir Liberation Front strike call.

The Kashmir Press Club called it a bullying. “It has become routine for the police to call on journalists for their stories,” said Ishfaq Tantray, the club’s general secretary. “It is an attempt by law enforcement agencies to define new conditions for journalism in Kashmir, what we should report and how we should report.”

The police said in a statement that they had registered a case against the separatist group for “attempts to incite violence and disrupt order and law.”

India and Pakistan each claim the divided Himalayas of Kashmir in its entirety. Rebels have been fighting Indian control since 1989.

Around 70,000 people were killed in the uprising and the subsequent Indian appearance.

The corresponding press