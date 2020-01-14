Parents looking for care for their elementary children during the school strike Wednesday will have challenges finding a day camp for them.

The city of Ottawa holds strike camps in a dozen community centers, but by noon on Tuesday, most were sold out or close by.

Only two community centers – Greenboro and South Fallingbrook – had a few dozen places.

Dovercourt Recreation Center and the Glebe Community Center, which are not run by the city, also offer strike camps, but they were also sold out quickly.

Glebe had 75 places available, but parents whose children go to after-school care in the center were given the first dibs, said Alison O’Connor, the department manager for children and families.

She said the center is also considering offering camps next week when day-long strikes are possible by elementary teachers at the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board and teachers at the Catholic School Board of Ottawa. However, it will be harder to find staff to lead them, she said. About half of the staff for Wednesday’s strike camp are high school students leaving school because the planned strike by the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF) will close high schools.

The strike camp of the Technical University of Ottawa for January 15 is also full, although it is expected that registration will be available by Tuesday afternoon for a strike camp that will be held Tuesday, January 21 if teachers in the Catholic School of Ottawa continue with a planned strike .

The strike by OSSTF members on Wednesday, January 15 closes both primary and secondary schools at the Ottawa-Carleton District school board and the city’s two French-language school boards.

