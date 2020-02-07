Strengths and weaknesses of five top trade candidates

As we get closer to the NHL trading deadline on February 24, the list of available names becomes increasingly clear. So today we are going to look at five of the best available players, their strengths and weaknesses and what they are worth in the market.

Let’s get started right away.

Chris Kreider

Probably the hottest name on the rental market this season, Kreider has been in the rumor factory with the Rangers in rebuilding mode for a few years now, but this season with an expiring contract and an extremely digestible cap-hit, it is unlikely that the Rangers decide to hold the colossal speedster. Kreider has taken a small step back in a number of areas this year, but he is still a very good player.

Strengths

Every team that wants to acquire Kreider looks for specific attributes on top of filling a hole in their top six forward group. As I mentioned in a recent Truth by Numbers column, Kreider saw his presence on the net drop slightly at even strength, but he is still in the top 25 percent of the front inside slot shots and the top five percent in slot pass receptions , so he is not strange to go to dangerous areas.

His impact in tight is even stronger on the powerplay, where he is in the top five percent in inner slot shots, attacking zone rebound recovery and deflections on the net. He also takes no less than 89.6 percent of his power play recordings from the slot machine. Although he rarely or never plays with Artemi Panarin, his differences on the ice remain fairly strong at equal strength, apart from the inner slot on the defensive side where wingers have no huge impact. So he is a powerplay force and a positive, even strong performer.

Weak points

Although Kreider is a monster for the net, a team may want to look for other strengths in the powerplay. Reaching the attacking zone on the powerplay is a huge weakness – it is in the bottom 10 percent of all attackers – and the same goes for making games with the advantage of the man, both in slot passes and in one-timers passes to create.

To be honest, it’s hard to make many good passes when your primary role is the net, but Kreider is struggling to complete one-timers passes with equal strength. He is not a high-end game maker, but a net scorer with a unique mix of size and speed has tons of value.

Commercial value

The aforementioned unique mix makes Kreider a special raw material that should generate a lot of interest. Although it is a pure tenant, I would be shocked that he had not at least collected a second round choice and a good prospect. It may not be likely, but a choice from the first round is not excluded.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau

Pageau is primarily a defensive player and has a career high in shooting percentage until his first season with 20 goals, and he has nearly 30 games left to add to the total. The scoring is not sustainable, but Pageau has tons of value outside it.

Strengths

Pageau does his best work in the defense zone, where he stands in blocked steps in the top two percent of all jumps, the top five percent of all players in the defense zone play those opponents off the puck. In addition to removing opponents’ property, Pageau is in the top 25 percent of all jumps for restoring loose pucks in the defense zone. Without the puck, he is one of the most reliable defensive players in the league.

Weak points

What limits Pageau’s value a bit is that once he gets rid of opponents of the puck, he has trouble leaving the defense zone with control, so he needs someone else on his line to complete his strong game without the puck put in a transition forward.

And despite the excellent shooting rate this season, Pageau is in the bottom 20 percent of all jumps in scoring opportunities at 5-vs-5 and bottom 15 percent in completed final passes. Moreover, he does not create much offense by possessions, he is the lowest five percent in the competition there, or by warning, where he is also the lowest five percent. Pageau has finishing power, but he doesn’t bother much, and the teams after him shouldn’t expect that from him.

Commercial value

Some teams are likely to be sucked in by the high numbers of careers, but as good as Pageau is defensive, I don’t think he’s worth more than a second-round sketch with his other limitations.

Tyler Toffoli

When Toffoli followed his first 20-goal season with a career-high 31, his stock was sky-high at the age of 23. A driving force that can put pucks in the net on the regular is a big problem, but the decline of the kings has hit Toffoli hard, and his perceived value is a bit low these days despite his great recovery game this way this season.

Strengths

In a team that usually adheres to the circumference, Toffoli uses the position of a sniper in the high final position, which means that scoring opportunities are torn more often on the net than five percent forward. He is also not afraid of the front of the net, and shot more often at the net from the inner slot than at 15 percent.

On top of the scoring ability, Toffoli is an underrated defensive player, he is in the top 25 percent of all attackers recovering rebounds in the defense zone to prevent dangerous opportunities while his goalkeepers recover, and he is a disruptive defender by entering the way of fitting in the defensive and neutral zone. Toffoli is also in the top 15 percent of all attackers blocking those passes. Once he gets the puck, Toffoli is also a smart puck manager, with one of the lowest sales percentages in the defensive zone in the NHL.

Weak points

Toffoli brings a lot like a shooting game, but if a team is looking to make some game, he is not the player to add. Toffoli is bottom 30 percent in slot passes and one-timer passes, and on the powerplay that drops to bottom 15 percent. He is also strange enough to block shots, but as a winger I am not sure if that is a huge problem on the defensive side.

Commercial value

His reputation is nowhere so strong, but in terms of overall value, there is not much that suggests that Toffoli is worth less than Kreider. It is probably not possible that he gets the same return, which is a mess for the kings, but means that the person who acquires it must probably be quite happy.

Sami Vatanen

Over the years, Vatanen has been a strange player to evaluate, with his songs jumping around wildly after being traded two years ago and struggling with injuries last season. This year, however, he has delivered great value that has remained hidden by the car wreck of a season the Devils have.

Strengths

Although Vatanen’s on-ice differentials at 5-vs-5 are reasonable in a team where it is difficult to stand out, most of its strengths lie in special teams. He shoots a lot on the powerplay, more than anything but 15 percent of all defenders. But more important than that is his ability to make passes. Vatanen connects cards with the slot on the powerplay as a top five percent defender, which is huge for every powerplay that a quarterback needs.

Although shorthanded, Vatanen is in the top five percent in loose puck recoveries and top 10 percent in defensive actions that remove pucks from opponents, which fits with his aggressive playing style.

Weak points

Despite his aggressiveness on the penalty kill, Vatanen does not grasp that power, where he is a bottom 25 percent defender in recovering loose pucks in the defense zone, and slightly lower than winning disputed puck fights. It is also in the bottom 20 percent of controlled exits from the defense zone of equal strength, so it is clear that he needs some help from a defense partner in his own zone at 5-vs-5 hockey.

Commercial value

When the Devils acquired Vatans two seasons ago, it required a top-six attacker in Adam Henrique, along with a young depth player in Joseph Blandisi and a third round pick. Although Henrique has lost weight since then, he was a No. 2 center at the time, so that was quite a pull from the ducks. I doubt that Vatanen has so much value nowadays, but because of the scarcity of right-handed defenders who can perform a powerplay, it would be no surprise to see a similar package that focused more on the future. A highly regarded prospect on top of a package of picks would not surprise me.

Ilya Kovalchuk

Who would have thought that with a team built around speed and quick strike transitions, Ilya Kovalchuk would lead to his best hockey in years? I only record his differentials since he signed here with the Canadiens, as it is clear that he has been a different player since joining the team, and these games are what teams will think at the time of action.

Strengths

Kovalchuk is not the attacking weapon he was in his prime, but the man can still fire the puck and he can also take some great shots. On equal strength, he is the top 10 percent of all attackers when putting one-timers on the net, and top 15 percent when completing ignores the rush. He is also surprisingly excellent at winning fights in the neutral zone and top 10 percent of all attackers when recovering loose pucks there.

On the powerplay, Kovalchuk is once again all about one-timers and he puts them on the net like a top-15 percent player, but creates even more with his teammates by passing for one-timers with a top 10 percent rate.

Weak points

A symptom of being 36 years old and continuing with 37, Kovalchuk does not have the speed in short bursts that he was used to completing decks in the attacking zone, and as a result he is bottom five percent in both completed decks and Deke’s success rate , so once he has the puck, that’s probably what he’s going to make his game from.

Without the puck, Kovalchuk is also not the player with the greatest impact. He is in the bottom 10 percent in defensive actions that remove possession from the opponent, and the same goes for blocking passes.

No matter how much he is a dead-shot of one-timers on the powerplay, he may be too willing to shoot from the perimeter. But with the success he has had in his career, he may have earned the confidence to shoot wherever he wants.

Commercial value

There is a lot of desire in Montreal that teams are willing to give up a first round pick after how well Kovalchuk played for the Canadians, but the uncertainty that he would be so fit elsewhere after his extreme underwhelming stint in Los Angeles is late I doubt it. The age and uncertainty screams me to choose the second round.