Streets of Rage 4 will have limited physical release

The Streets of Rage franchise was a huge success years ago, and while it started in the 1990s, it ended just before the 1990s ended. As a result, most fans didn’t think we would see a resurgence of Streets of Rage, though it was quite a shock to see the fourth installment of the beloved Beat’em Up series. Streets of Rage 4 appears digital, but those of you who want a physical copy can pre-order the game through Limited Run Games.

For those unfamiliar with Limited Run, this is a company that provides physical copies for digital video game titles. As the name suggests, each production is limited, so some titles quickly sell out, making them a collector’s item for those who like to keep their video game collections on the shelves. Limited Run Games’ official Twitter account announced that Streets of Rage 4 will have a physical copy of the company. There are no details yet on what the physical copy will include or when players can pre-order, but more information should be available soon.

We are also waiting for information about the game requirements. The title is said to take place about ten years after the events of Streets of Rage 3 and include some of the franchise’s best-known characters such as Axel Stone and Blaze Fielding. Currently, the game is expected to be released this year on the PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch platforms.

