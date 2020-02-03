Streamlining Belleville’s statutes | Quinte News

The process of updating the Belleville Destination Regulations will be studied in 2020, before coming back to the public for comment.

Engineering and development director Stephen Ashton tells Quinte News that the city has three important statutes, one for the original Belleville, one for the Sidney Township and one for the original Thurlow Township.

Ashton says that hundreds and hundreds of changes have been made over the years.

The idea is to consolidate and update it.

He says the evaluation will help to clarify issues such as living standards and commercial standards.

It also makes it easier to deal with someone who does not comply with the statutes.

The consolidation will also cover agricultural areas that are looking for more economic opportunities.

At a recent public meeting on this subject, members of the shame expressed concern about how agricultural land would be protected in the future.

It was also suggested that Hobby Farms could be included in the new zoning as a way to preserve agricultural use.

The issue of parking was also raised.

Public comments indicated that the number of parking spaces for affordable units should be reduced to encourage the provision of more affordable housing.

Consultants will continue the study and are expected to return a report in the fall for more public consideration before going to the city council.

