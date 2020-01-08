Streaming companies such as Netflix will have to finance Canadian content: CRTC Chairman | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Loading...

Until about a year ago, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his then Minister of Heritage abandoned the idea of ​​taxing international streaming companies.

But during the fall-election campaign, Trudeau was accompanied by all major opposition leaders who agreed that international tech giants should contribute to the Canadian economy.

“Companies that make a profit, participate in the Canadian market and generate income, must contribute,” Scott said while being interviewed at his CRTC office in Gatineau, Que.

“That includes Netflix and everyone else in that situation,” he said.

“The way they contribute is what matters.”

Companies such as Bell Media and other so-called traditional broadcasters have to pay to the Canadian Media Fund to help finance the production of Canadian content.

Netflix has argued that it does not have to pay in such a fund because it cannot count on it. Instead, it has committed itself – without being required by current regulations – to incur expenses for the production of films and other content in Canada.

The US-based company has committed to spend at least half a billion dollars for five years to fund original Canadian productions.

As a result, Netflix is ​​”probably the largest contributor to the (Canadian) manufacturing sector today,” Scott said.

“They fill production facilities throughout the country,” he said. “Amazon too, Disney too.”

European countries have passed legislation to force streaming services to pay for original domestic content. In France, Netflix pays a fixed tax on its income from French subscriptions.

In the case of YouTube, which delivers content produced by its users, advertising revenue is taxed.

During the election campaign, the liberals unveiled a plan to impose a 3 percent tax on multinational tech giants operating in Canada, with an estimated value of $ 2.5 billion over a four-year period. The tax would, they said, be applied to the sale of online advertisements or profit generated by Canadian user data.

The CRTC also hopes that the review recommends new enforcement powers and more flexibility in dealing with non-compliant broadcasters.

The supervisor currently has the authority to withdraw a temporary work permit. But unlike in the telecom sector, it cannot impose fines for what is considered to be less administrative offenses.

“Think of it as speeding,” Scott said.

“You sail, we can stop you, stop you and say:” You drove, here is your ticket, you have to pay. “We don’t have to take your car away, we don’t have to put you in jail,” Scott said about current telecoms regulations.

“We can only collect licenses on the broadcasting side,” he said.

“That’s draconian. That puts you in jail and takes your car away.”

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 8, 2020.

Terry Pedwell, The Canadian Press