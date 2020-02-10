Stream Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram’s new song ‘Empty Promises’: NPR

“Ultimately, this is a love song,” says Christone “Kingfish,” and it is one that I really wanted to do my own shoot on. ”

In his first new music since his last year as an invigorating ode to the delta blues, Kingfish, the guitar phenomenon Christone “Kingfish” Ingram shares a sizzling recording of the song “Empty Promises”. Ingram was originally written and recorded by the late blues man Michael “Iron Man” Burks in 2008, and updates the anti-love ballad with his own distinctive solos that are both raw and breathtakingly precise.

“Michael Burks was a great musician,” Ingram told NPR via email. “And with this cover, I not only wanted to give him a respectful nod, but also to show that a song that was released twelve years ago can shine with a contemporary touch.”

Ingram shares two versions of the track – a studio recording and a live version of a February 1 gig in Nashville.

Ingram will officially release the recordings on Valentine’s Day. “Ultimately, this is a love song,” he says, “and it’s one that I really wanted to do my own thing on.”

See Christone “Kingfish” Ingram live at 3rd and Lindsley in Nashville, Tennessee on February 1, 2020 at “Empty Promises”:

