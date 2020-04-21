All products featured here are independently selected by our editors and writers. If you purchase something through the links on our site, Mashable may earn an affiliate commission.

A three year subscription to CyberGhost VPN is for $ 2.75 per month.

You may think the world of the world is free, but you will be wrong. It’s really full of restrictions and blockades that stand in the way of content.

You don’t have to accept this fact, though, because VPNs can be used to prevent geo-restrictions, closed, and digital censorship so you can stream and browse without limits. These services can help you stay safe and anonymous online, which is important.

CyberGhost VPN is one of the most popular and best services out there, with over 6,000 servers in 89 countries around the world. It also offers fast connection speeds and unlimited bandwidth, which is particularly useful for streaming.

A three-year subscription to CyberGhost VPN is now on sale for $ 2.75 per month. It drops 79% on the list price, and includes an extra two months of protection for free. All plans include a generous 45-day money back guarantee.

