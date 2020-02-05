Streaking Raptors favorites at home vs. Pacers on Wednesday

The Toronto Raptors get a chance to expand their current straight-up win streak to a franchise-record 12 games on Wednesday night when they follow the Indiana Pacers as 5.5-point favorites on NBA odds on sportsbooks, followed by OddsShark .com.

Toronto made it 11 wins in a row with a crooked 129-102 win over Chicago on Sunday, and now sports the third best win-loss record of the NBA in Wednesday night’s game at the Scotiabank Arena.

The record shot of the Raptors has marked four home hardwood wins, capped by their victory over the Bulls as a 10-point home chalk on online sports betting, which also marked their sixth win with a two-digit margin over their past 10 outings.

In general, Toronto has had a steady course with the sports books during the current win streak, which covered the spread in eight of the team’s 11 recent wins. The Raptors, however, have struggled to produce stable results on the home field, preferring six or fewer points, losing in five of their last six, and going 5-5 SU and ATS in this season.

And despite their current dominant run, the Raptors have not gained momentum on the NBA futures. Toronto stays on a long +2500 on the odds of the NBA championship and lags behind the favorites as a + 900 bet to win the Eastern Conference title.

Injuries have also re-emerged as a problem for the Raptors. Forward Norman Powell (hand) is out of play indefinitely and middle Marc Gasol is excluded for Wednesday’s game. Reportedly, Gasol again suffers from the hamstring injury, causing him to miss 12 games in December and January. Toronto stumbled to a 6-6 SU record in his absence and went 3-4 SU at home.

The Pacers are traveling to Toronto this month for the first of three meetings with the Raptors. Indiana comes from a 112-103 loss to the Dallas Mavericks as a 5.5-point home favorite on Monday night and marks his third SU loss in four outings. But while the Pacers struggled with consistency during a 3-4 SU run, they did well on the road. They have gone 6-2 SU and ATS during their past eight road races, contributing to their continued possession of only possession of fifth place in the Eastern Conference rankings.

Indiana has also won victories in each of the last two dates with the Raptors, topped with a 120-115 win on December 23 as a 5.5-point home chalk. The Pacers, however, struggled heavily during regular season visits to Scotiabank Arena, lost 11 times since March 2013 according to the OddsShark NBA database and only covers twice during that trajectory.