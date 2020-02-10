Strathroy wants to tackle an affordable housing shortage

Tanner Dobson (left) and Ian McCallum install HVAC equipment in a house built in the Woods Edge subdivision in Mt. Bridges. (Derek Ruttan / The London Free Press)

Strathroy-Caradoc needs a higher density, more diverse housing options, as the municipality to the west of London is struggling with an affordability problem that threatens to derail its growth.

That is the conclusion of a recent staff report, as the municipality is completing a land assessment to determine whether it has sufficient land supply to meet housing needs in the next 20 years.

The municipality has been experiencing a boom since 2016, which coincided with a sharp rise in house prices in London.

Strathroy-Caradoc has also benefited from an influx of buyers from outsiders who “paid out” of more expensive markets and who wanted to take advantage of cheaper land and development prices there.

This increased demand for housing is rapidly affecting the affordability of the municipality.

For example, the average resale price of a house in Strathroy was $ 453,000 in January, according to the latest figures from the London St. Thomas Association of Realtors (LSTAR).

In addition, there were no sales of new homes for less than $ 400,000 during the first six months of 2019, the personnel report said.

“We have an affordable housing problem,” said Strathroy-Caradoc Joanne Vanderheyden.

“Our municipality has always understood the value of being a community with a wide range of housing choices. . . responds to this new housing problem by completing an assessment of basic needs and updating our official plan. “

Homes are built in the Woods Edge subdivision in Mt. Bridges, Ont. (Derek Ruttan / The London Free Press)

Part of the problem is the lack of different housing options for both property and rent.

Staff estimate that 74 percent of all building permits issued in the municipality between 2000 and 2019 related to single-family homes. This underlines the need for more townhouses, semi-detached houses and apartments to “close this emerging housing gap,” the report states.

The problem is that local companies are having trouble attracting new employees, which also affects their ability to expand their business.

But this is not just a problem for Strathroy-Caradoc, said Andrew Scott, a senior analyst at the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. (CMHC).

“In rural communities, the new housing activity and existing stock are dominated by detached homes,” he said. “But if you don’t have the affordable inventory for households that need it, then they have to look elsewhere.”

To cope with the situation, the Council is considering creating incentives to promote higher-density projects and to increase the type and density of housing projects in residential areas, among other options.

The next challenge for the municipality is to get the public on board.

“Residents understand the need to fill and increase density, both in height and in the footprint of many,” Vanderheyden said. “However, as in every municipality, there are NIMBY problems (not in my backyard). Changing is always difficult. “

