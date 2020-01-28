Stratford man jailed for eruption in Tim Hortons, threatening family police officer

STRATFORD – A Stratford man was convicted Monday of causing a malfunction in a local coffee shop and threatened to kill the family of one of the city police officers while he was behind bars.

The court heard that the police were called to Huron Street Tim Hortons around 1 p.m. about an unwanted person. on December 28. Marty Ridley, banned from the store because of a previous offense, was there.

Witnesses told the police that he was taking a yellow plastic sign that warned customers of a possible slippery floor and threatened to cover the glass that was for sale. Ridley, 53, also threw items from the kitchen counter on the floor and shouted at staff and customers during that busy Saturday afternoon.

“An employee was so distraught about Mr. Ridley’s antics that it brought her to tears,” crown attorney Nicole Redgate told the court.

Security cameras have recorded the incident.

The following day, while he was detained in a cell awaiting the appearance of a bail, Ridley raised several threats to the Stratford Sgt police. Jeff McGregor when he came to get another accused.

“When he was advised that he would be accused of a threat, Mr. Ridley stated that he” spoke only in hypotheses, “Redgate said.

But while he was arrested again, he kept cursing and making nonsensical comments and gestures.

Ridley was also convicted Monday for attacking one woman and threatening another on Christmas Eve in an apartment building in Stratford. One of the women was pushed against the wall, but she was not injured.

Ridley, who was guilty of a total of four charges, told the judge that he was “ashamed to be here” and “very sorry.” He also said he hopes not to commit similar crimes in the future.

“Mr. Ridley, we certainly hope that’s true,” Justice Jeanine LeRoy said as she sentenced him to 45 days in jail while giving him 45 days of honor in pre-trial detention.

Lawyer Amy Robern said that most of her client record is drug-related.

“But he doesn’t use that as an excuse,” she said. “He generally pleads for his offenses and often has few memories to offend.”

Ridley was also sentenced to 18 months probation with 40 hours of community service – an aspect that his lawyer asked for.

“He has never been offered a community service. He welcomes the opportunity to pay back the public for his offensive behavior,” said Robern.

Ridley also cannot communicate with the two women of the Christmas Eve incident or have no weapons for 10 years. After declaring guilty of expressing death threats, mistreatment, mischief, and non-compliance with a probation order, five other charges were dropped.

[email protected]