STRATFORD – An OPP officer from Perth County could smell alcohol from a vehicle at a roadside checkpoint near Listowel.

The driver – 47-year-old Darren Fuller – insisted that the odor was due to the empty beer cans and bottles on the floor in the back seat. However, the officer saw liquid on several of the containers that Monday afternoon and concluded that they had recently been consumed.

Fuller lacked a roadside breath test, was arrested and taken to the Headquarters in Listowel, where further tests proved that he exceeded the legal limit. The native Mitchell pleaded guilty in a courtroom in Stratford for exceeding the legal limit within two hours of driving – his third diminished conviction.

“It is shocking that someone would have one conviction – leave three convictions – for drinking and driving,” said Justice Kathryn McKerlie. “Your repeated disregard for the life and safety of other citizens must be stopped.”

To curb this behavior, she sentenced Fuller to 60 days in prison. He can serve his sentence on the weekend.

“I did what I did, so I take the consequence,” Fuller, now living in Fordwich, told the judge.

But McKerlie pointed out that his next prison sentence will be “for months” and it will be served on time if he is convicted again.

Fuller was also banned from driving for two years and was given a probationary period.

The checkpoint was at the intersection of Perth Line 87 and Perth Road 165 just north of Listowel. Fuller, the only person in his vehicle, drove in around 2:30 PM.

His previous convictions were in 1996 and 2011. He received the first fine and 15 days in prison on the weekend. Every time he was also forbidden to drive for at least a year.

