Strategic layers move Rasselstadtgitter

The new purchase of $ 20,816 per square meter is the last acquisition in the building. CSC paid $ 4.75 million or $ 19,388 per square meter for level three last September.

Salta now owns two levels of the seven-story building. R & D Perry Investments owns two more, and the penthouse apartment of experienced corporate raider Peter Yunghanns is still up for auction after participating in an auction late last year.

Colliers International agent Anthony Kirwan said talks with potential buyers of the penthouse are ongoing.

Alcaston penthouse

In the meantime, Mr. Kirwan, along with colleagues Chris Ling and George Davies, has sold another coveted penthouse at Alcaston House around the corner at 2 Collins Street. The 157-square-meter apartment raised $ 4 million, or $ 25,478 per square meter, in an off-market business.

Alcaston House at 2 Collins Street in Melbourne.

It is the only property on level seven and offers two balconies and views of the Treasury Gardens. The buyer is a surgeon who was the penthouse’s subcontractor in 1984.

Last September, Monaco developer and honorary consul Andrew Cannon sold his second office at Alcaston House for $ 1.46 million. The property certificates filed in January show that the new owner is George Stamas, owner of the Adelaide-based cleaning group GJK Facility Services.

While other shift offices do not reach the heights reached at 55 Exhibition Street and 2 Collins Street, they are more an indication of the broader market.

DGIT Systems, an owner-managed technology company, sold its fourth-floor office at 313 La Trobe Street for $ 3.1 million – a 30 percent premium on the purchase price.

DGIT Systems originally bought the 470 m² office in 2016 for USD 2.2 million. It was sold to a group of local investors as part of a three-year sale and leaseback agreement.

313 La Trobe Street.Credit: Rodger Cummins

The deal was closed by CBRE agents Julian White, Alex Brierley, Nathan Mufale and Chao Zhang.

While investors made the purchase, most of the interest in the owner-occupied office was, White said.

“Rapidly rising rents, low vacancy rates and low interest rates are driving interest,” he said.

“In particular, we see small and medium-sized businesses trying to control their leasing costs and build wealth.”

Normanby Chambers

The Strata office was once one of the city’s least attractive asset classes, but that changed about five years ago. Normbanby Chambers at 430 Little Collins Street was renovated and rebuilt in 2005 by developer-publisher Morry Schwartz and his stepdaughter Zahava Elenberg, Elenberg Fraser.

Shannon Bennett opened Vue de Monde on the ground floor and the offices above were sold as shifts.

Normanby Chambers, 430 Little Collins Street, Melbourne

Elenberg Fraser’s Covola company, through CBRE agent Alex Brierley, sells two units on the first floor at a price of around $ 10,000 per square meter.

At the top, Colliers has seven units on level two for sale. The seller is a consortium of family pension funds, some of which are associated with SkyBus co-directors Michael Sewards and Adam Begg.

Mr. Kirwan said the units are being sold in a line and are expected to sell about $ 2 million.

hospital pass

Calvary Healthcare acquired Healthscope’s Parkdale Hospital and paid $ 10.2 million for the 4,765-square-meter lot that was held temporarily by the collapsed real estate group Steller.

The healthcare provider has rented the 3,500-square-meter hospital at 152 Como Parade West since Healthscope left the site in 2017.

152 Como Parade West, Parkdale

Calvary, which has 14 public and private hospitals, is using it as a provisional palliative care facility, while Caulfield’s Bethlehem Hospital is undergoing extensive renovation.

Calvary told Capital Gain that when the lease expires, “there may be plans to develop the Parkdale location” for retirement. It has 17 pension schemes in its portfolio.

The deal, which closed with a 4.4 percent return, was negotiated by CBRE agents Julian White, Josh Twelftree, Dylan Kilner and Jimmy Tat in collaboration with Dan Magree of Magree Property Advisory.

Mr. White said the subcontractor on the website is a developer.

Steller bought the site in August 2018 for around $ 11 million and planned to anchor it in a new geriatric care division. This move did not save her and Steller collapsed spectacularly last year.

North Melbourne

A three-story office building at 133 Abbotsford Street, owned and populated by Photomapping Services, was sold for $ 6.375 million.

The off-market transaction, which is handled by Knight Frank agents Andrew Hansen, Jack De Lutis and Ed Wright, represents a return of 4.2 percent, a building rate of $ 9107 per square meter, and a property rate of $ 9,200 -Dollars per square meter.

133 Abbotsford Street North Melbourne.

A buyer is a local investor who is interested in repositioning the property with a view of the city.

The North Melbourne property is adjacent to the planned new Victorian Automotive Chamber of Commerce headquarters.

VACC paid $ 8.8 million in 2018 for 644-658 Victoria Street, or $ 6567 per square meter. In the suburb bordering the new Arden on the outskirts, land prices are rising sharply.

Mr. Hanson has sold a number of properties in North Melbourne, including 613 King Street, to the geographic mapping company Esri Australia for $ 5.9 million.

Moving auction

The third-generation auction house, Christian McCann Auctions, has relocated the family business from Richmond for the first time in almost 90 years.

But Christian McCann doesn’t go too far and signs a lease for a 1361 m² warehouse on 7 Harper Street Abbotsford near the Yarra River.

Mr. McCann said the new warehouse is three times the size of its current 426 Burnley Street building that he has lived in for ten years. Gray Johnson agent Rory White negotiated the lease, which is approximately $ 125,000 a year.

The company’s first auction for the year will be on March 8th.

7 Harper Street, Abbotsford.

Nicole Lindsay is a real estate reporter for The Age.

