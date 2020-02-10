Stratasys launches J826 mid-range 3D printer

The pitfalls of building a small business on 3D consumer printers

Stratasys launched a new mid-range 3D printer on Monday, designed to make printing in seven colors more affordable.

The company launched the J826 3D printer, which costs half as much as the Stratasys J8 PolyJet line.

J826 has full Pantone-validated color and multi-material prints and tools that will appeal to designers. The idea is that companies and educational institutions can enable designers to improve the quality of iterations with more realism and faster design cycles.

According to Stratasys, the J826 could be used in industries such as education, consumer goods, electronics, and automotive.

Among the most important items:

The J826 corresponds to the same shape, material, color and finish of end products.

PolyJet materials are used with a full range of textures, transparency and colors.

J826 uses the same shipping and mail processing tools as the higher J8 line with support for GrabCAD Print software.

The 3D printer has a maximum build volume size of 10 “x 9.9” x 7.9 “(255 mm x 252 mm x 200 mm).

Capacity for seven materials and multiple print modes from high quality to high speed.

The J826 is available for orders in May.

